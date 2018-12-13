Qin Haiyang Breaks Asian Record, Now #4 All-Time In 200 Breast

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

In the prelims of the men’s 200 breast Qin Haiyang absolutely shattered his Chinese Record in a time of 2:01.64, lowering his 2:04.18 from 2017, and he improved on it again in the final, also breaking the Asian Record.

Qin hit the wall in a time of 2:01.15, taking out Daiya Seto‘s Asian Record of 2:01.30 set in 2017. He had became the 7th fastest performer in history with his swim in the heats, and with this performance elevates himself up into 4th.

Qin took silver in the race behind Russian Kirill Prigoda, who ended up breaking the world record in a time of 2:00.16.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 200 BREAST