Purdue and Iowa Split Dual

Purdue vs Iowa

Friday, November 3rd

West Lafayette, IN

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Men

Iowa: 152

Purdue: 148

Women

Purdue: 176

Iowa: 123

The Purdue women’s team came away with a big win over Iowa, while the Iowa men overtook Purdue in the last event to claim victory in a Big 10 match-up on Friday, November 3rd. On the women’s side, Purdue won 11 of 16 events, while Iowa and Purdue split the men’s events with 8 each.

Kaersten Meitz led the way for the Boilermakers with wins and season bests in the 500 and 1000 free. Meitz took the 500 in a time of 4:44.29, which is almost a second faster than her previous season best of 4:45.04 and is currently ranked 10th in the nation. She also took the 1000 in a winning time of 9:39.42, which is 3 seconds faster than her previous season best of 9:42.34, and is good for 4th place in the national rankings. The Boilermakers went 1-2 in the men’s 100 breast, with Marat Amaltdinov winning in a time of 54.73 over Trent Pellini (54.75).

Iowa went 1-2-3 in the men’s 50 free. Will Scott won with a time of 20.48, touching one one-hundredth of a second faster than teammate Michal Brzus (20.49). RJ Hemmingsen came in 3rd with a time of 20.86. Jerzy Twarowski of Iowa won the men’s 100 fly in a time of 47.85, slightly faster than his previous season best of 48.06.

Press Release – Iowa:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The University of Iowa men’s swimming and diving team posted its second straight victory over a ranked foe, downing No. 23 Purdue, 152-148, on Friday night at the Boilermaker Aquatic Center. The Hawkeye men are 3-0 — all in Big Ten action — this season. The Iowa women put up a valiant effort against the 16th-ranked Boilermakers, but fell, 176-123. The Hawkeye women are 2-2.

Iowa won 13 events on the evening — eight by the men and five by the women. The men had one 1-2-3 finish and two 1-2 finishes, while the Hawkeye women went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke.

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

The men’s team trailed 146-137 heading into the final event — the 400-free relay — but the Hawkeyes posted a 1-2 finish to close in a flurry to pick up the dual victory.

Iowa’s Will Scott , Matt Kamin , RJ Hemmingsen , and Joe Myhre picked up the victory, finishing with a 3:01.06. The Hawkeyes finished second in the event with Michal Brzus , Jerzy Twarowski , Forrest White , and Jack Smith touching in 3:01.26.

Along with his runner-up finish in the 400-free relay, Twarowski swam to three more Hawkeye victories. He was a member of the winning 200-medley relay with Kenneth Mende , Daniel Swanepoel , and Smith that touched in 1:29.59. He also won the 100 fly with an NCAA “B” qualifying time of 47.85 seconds and 200 fly in 1:48.65.

Sophomore Michael Tenney finished as the runner-up to Twarowski in the 200 fly with a 1:49.50.

Smith won the 100 free in 45.22 and was a part of the 2-3-4 finish in the 200 free. He was the runner-up with a time of 1:39.70. Mende won his second and third events in the 100 back (48.85) and 200 back (1:46.56), and Will Scott sprinted to a victory in the 50 free (20.48).

The Hawkeyes went 1-2-3 in the 50 free with Brzus (20.49) and Hemmingsen (20.86) finishing second and third, respectively.

In the diving well, freshman Anton Hoherz and sophomore Will Brenner finished second and third to Olympic silver medalist Steele Johnson off the 3-meter. Hoherz finished with a career-best score of 387.50, while Brenner had a career-best 366.35.

QUOTING HEAD COACH MARC LONG

“It was an exciting Big Ten meet and a fun win. I am proud of how hard we fought and gutted it out. We’re eager to continue improving and working hard for December and the championship season in February and March.”

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

A week after missing out on any event wins against Minnesota, the Hawkeye women swam to five victories against the 16th-ranked Boilermakers. Four of the wins came on the swimming side, while freshman Jayah Mathews was victorious off the 1-meter in the diving well.

Sophomore Hannah Burvill was Iowa’s top performer, swimming to victories in the 100 free (50.40) and 200 free (1:48.82). The England native was also the runner-up in the 500 free (4:55.30) and as a member of the 400-free relay (3:26.14), along with Allyssa Fluit , Carly O’Brien , and Nikol Lagodzinska .

Senior Meghan Lavelle backstroked her way to two wins, the first coming in the 100 back (55.74), while senior Jo Jekel was the runner-up in 56.58 seconds. She also touched first in the 200 back (2:00.43).

Mathews dove to the Hawkeyes final win, finishing with a 296.40 off the 1-meter.

Iowa also posted a plethora of runner-up showings. The 200-medley relay of Jekel, Shea Hoyt , Mekenna Scheitlin , and Sarah Schemmel touched in 1:43.49.

Scheitlin placed second in the 50 free (23.66), freshman Lexi Horner was runner-up in the 200 breast (2:18.23), junior Kelly McNamara was second in the 100 fly (54.76), and freshman Kelsey Drake finished second in the 200 IM (2:05.32).

QUOTING HEAD COACH MARC LONG

“Of course we want to win, but I am very proud of our effort in this meet. We stepped up, won events, and performed well against the 16th-ranked team in the country. The vibe and energy on the deck was amazing. We grew as a team and we’re excited for the future.”

UP NEXT

The Iowa divers will return to action Nov. 9-11 at the Minnesota Diving Invitational, while the swimming team will compete at the Minnesota Jean Freeman Invitational from Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

FOLLOW THE HAWKEYES

For an inside look at the Iowa swimming and diving program and access to exclusive coverage, “like” Iowa Swimming and Diving on Facebook and follow @IowaSwimDive on Twitter and @hawkeyeswimdive on Instagram.

Press Release – Purdue:

TEAM SCORES

• Women: No. 16 Purdue 176, Iowa 123

• Men: Iowa 152, No. 23 Purdue 148

EVENTS WON

• Women: 11 of 16

• Men: 8 of 16

TOP PERFORMERS

• Women: Taite Kitchel — Swept Breaststroke Events, Won 200 IM

• Men: Steele Johnson — Swept Springboard Diving Events

ALSO WON MULTIPLE INDIVIDUAL EVENTS

• Women: Kaersten Meitz

• Men: Marat Amaltdinov, Nick McDowell

B CUTS

• Women: Kitchel, Meitz

• Men: Trent Pellini, Amaltdinov

1-2 FINISHES

• Women: 3-Meter Diving, 1,000 Free, 100 Breast, 200 Fly

• Men: 1-Meter Diving (1-2-3), 500 Free, 100 Breast (1-2-3), 200 Breast, 200 IM (1-2-3)

WON AN INDIVIDUAL EVENT AND PART OF A RELAY WINNER

• Women: Danielle Auckley, Jinq En Phee, Meitz

CONTRIBUTED TO BOTH RELAY WINNERS

• Women: Jackie Smailis, Auckley

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue swimming & diving teams put together 1-2 finishes in a combined nine events while winning 19 total for the night, but settled for a split in the team scoring after the Iowa men posted a 1-2 finish in the final event of the night to sweep the relays.

The No. 16 Purdue women improved to 3-1 in dual meet action with a 176-123 victory vs. the Hawkeyes. Iowa outscored the No. 23 Purdue men 15-2 in the 400 freestyle relay to overcome the Boilermakers’ nine-point lead entering the final event. The Hawkeyes were victorious 152-148, topping Purdue (2-2) by winning the 400 free relay for the second year in a row.

It was the Boilermakers that initially surged in front of the visitors late in the meet. Iowa led by 20 points with three events remaining — 1-meter diving, the 200 individual medley and the 400 free relay. But Purdue posted timely 1-2-3 finishes in both 1-meter diving and the 200 IM to take the lead entering the final event.

“This one hurts, but you can’t lose both relays and expect to win,” Purdue men’s coach Dan Rosssaid. “We were down by 40 at one point I believe and still had a chance to win. I’m proud of the fight in our guys — swimmers and divers. I feel I did everything to put us in position to win, but as I look at the results, I could have done more. So that’s on me. I will do anything for this team, it means that much to me.”

The Boilermakers dominated the breaststroke, distance freestyle, individual medley, men’s diving and women’s butterfly events. Fourteen of Purdue’s 19 event victories came from those competitions. The Purdue women also swept the relays for the fourth consecutive meet.

Taite Kitchel swept the butterfly events and was also victorious in the 200 IM to take over the team lead with nine individual event victories this season. Marat Amaltdinov (breaststroke sweep), Steele Johnson (diving sweep) and Kaersten Meitz (distance freestyle sweep) each won a pair of events Friday. They all have eight individual victories this season. Nick McDowell also swept the distance freestyle events for the men, giving him five individual wins this season.

Meitz moved up to third place nationally with her season-best time of 9:39.42 in the 1,000 free.

Danielle Auckley (50 free) and Jinq En Phee (100 breast) both won an individual event and contributed to the victorious 200 medley relay. Jackie Smailis and Auckley have been a part of all eight of the Purdue women’s relay wins this season after swimming on both victorious teams again Friday.

Cady Farlow won the 200 breast after finishing second to Phee in the 100. Samm Reese(340.45) and Emily Meaney (326.20) teamed up for a 1-2 finish in 3-meter diving, both Boilermakers posting season-best scores.

Adam Noens led the way in Purdue’s 1-2-3 finish in the 200 IM after placing second in both backstroke events earlier in the meet. Batuhan Hakan was victorious in the 200 free with a team season-best time (1:39.63) and later finished as the runner-up to McDowell in the 500.

For the second week in a row, Trent Pellini posted an NCAA provisional-qualifying time (54.75) while being out-touched by Amaltdinov by two hundredths of a second in the 100 breast. Pellini also demonstrated his versatility by posting a Purdue season-best time (48.57) while finishing as the runner-up in the 100 fly. Chris Bals took second in the 200 breast and third in the 100 to help the Boilermakers rack up big points in that discipline.

Other Purdue season-best times/scores were recorded by: James Boone (100 free), Grant Lewis(200 fly), Auckley (50 free), Kitchel (100 fly), McDowell (500 free), Meitz (100 and 500 free), Reese (1-meter diving) and the men’s 200 medley relay team of Joe Young, Pellini, Erik Juliusson and Eddy Zawatski.

The Boilermakers will be idle from competition until hosting the three-day Purdue Invitational the weekend of Nov. 16 to 18. Along with Purdue, the nine-team field will feature co-ed representation from Florida, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Missouri State and Southern Illinois. The Florida International women, Navy men and North Carolina divers are also scheduled to compete.