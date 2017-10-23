Prenot: “This Sport’s About Improving Yourself and Being Creative”

Reported by Torrey Hart.

100 BREASTSTROKE – MEN

Team USA’s Nic Fink edged out Cody Miller, going 52.10 and 52.79 respectively. In 3rd was Josh Prenot in 52.87, 4th went to Connor Hoppe in 53.34, 5th to Matthew Anderson in 53.42, 6th to Christian Lorenz in 54.09, and 7th to Jack Burton in 55.24. “We all know that breaststroke is definitely the best stroke,” Fink told the crowd.

200 IM – MEN

For the last individual event of the meet, Josh Prenot took the win in 1:42.78. Second place went to Abrahm DeVine in 1:44.02, 3rd to Matthew Josa in 1:44.51, 4th to Michael Andrew in 1:44.83, 5th to Andrew Seliskar in 1:44.88, 6th to Patrick Mulcare in 1:46.57, 7th to Kieran Smith in 1:46.58, and 8th to Nic Fink in 1:46.62.