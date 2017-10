Reported by Torrey Hart.

100 BREASTSTROKE – WOMEN

Molly Hannis took the first 50 out in 26.91, pulling well ahead of the field for the final time of 57.69. She was followed by Andrea Cotrell in 59.33 and Melanie Margalis in 59.37. 4th place went to Maggie Aroesty in 59.98, 5th to Riley Scott in 1:00.16, 6th to Silja Kansakoski in 1:00.43, and 7th to Genny Robertson in 1:01.97. Hannis’ swim was announced as the fourth fastest in history.