Regan Smith Breaks 15-16 National Age Group Record Without Best Time

2017 COLLEGE CHALLENGE

Saturday, October 21-Sunday, October 22

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA

25 yards

While most of the participants at this week’s USA vs. Pac-12 College Challenge meet are just ramping up their new seasons, 15-year old Regan Smith is already in mid-season form. As an encore to her spot as the youngest member of the United States’ team at the World Championships last summer, Smith swam a 51.30 in the 100 yard backstroke on Sunday.

While not a personal best for her, it is the fastest she’s been since her 15th birthday, and is the fastest swim ever done by an athlete in the 15-16 age group. The old record was done by a fellow Minnesotan, and eventual Olympic gold medalist, Rachel Bootsma in 2010. That year, she swam a 51.53.

Smith was already #2 in the age group – having been 51.66 on a relay leadoff on Saturday. This is her first competitive meet since Worlds, though she did race at a Riptide intrasquad event in September.

Smith’s best time is a 51.09, which is the 13-14 record. In spite of only being a high school sophomore, Smith is already swimming times even at early-season meets that would have qualified her for the A-final at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

