2017 COLLEGE CHALLENGE
- Saturday, October 21-Sunday, October 22
- Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA
- 25 yards
- USA Roster
- Pac-12 Roster
- Live Results
- Results on Meet Mobile as “2017 College Challange” (sic)
While most of the participants at this week’s USA vs. Pac-12 College Challenge meet are just ramping up their new seasons, 15-year old Regan Smith is already in mid-season form. As an encore to her spot as the youngest member of the United States’ team at the World Championships last summer, Smith swam a 51.30 in the 100 yard backstroke on Sunday.
While not a personal best for her, it is the fastest she’s been since her 15th birthday, and is the fastest swim ever done by an athlete in the 15-16 age group. The old record was done by a fellow Minnesotan, and eventual Olympic gold medalist, Rachel Bootsma in 2010. That year, she swam a 51.53.
Smith was already #2 in the age group – having been 51.66 on a relay leadoff on Saturday. This is her first competitive meet since Worlds, though she did race at a Riptide intrasquad event in September.
Smith’s best time is a 51.09, which is the 13-14 record. In spite of only being a high school sophomore, Smith is already swimming times even at early-season meets that would have qualified her for the A-final at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.
Smith’s other results in this meet:
- 400 medley relay (leadoff) – 1st place
- 200 backstroke (1:51.30) – 2nd place
- 800 free relay – 2nd place
- 100 back (51.30) – 2nd place
2 Comments on "Regan Smith Breaks 15-16 National Age Group Record Without Best Time"
just a hypothetical question, as of right now, would you rank regan smith or alex walsh #1 in the 2020 top high school recruits list?
Alex Walsh is a Class of 2019 recruit.