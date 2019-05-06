Plattel, Mertz, Suen from NCS Scratch California State Meet

2019 California Interscholastic Federation Swimming & Diving Championships

Friday, May 10 – Saturday, May 11

Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, Clovis West High School

25 yards, prelims day 1, finals day 2

Live Meet Results

The California Section meets have wrapped up and now their administrators are submitting their lists of athletes who would like to be considered for the state meet. The first 24 entrants for each swimming event will be filled according to the following formula:

CIF Southern 5

CIF North Coast 3

San Diego 3

CIF Sac-Joaquin 3

CIF Central Coast 3

CIF Central 2

CIF Los Angeles 2

CIF Northern 1

CIF San Francisco 1

CIF Oakland 1

The next slots will go to the 16 fastest swimmers/relays not already invited through the Section allocation method outlined above. (For diving, each Section gets the above allocations, plus one extra diver per Section, for a total of 34 divers.)

However, missing from the list submitted to CIF this year from the North Coast Section will be freestylers Lleyton Plattel, a junior at Amador Valley High School, and David Mertz, a senior at Santa Rosa. They both swam the 200/500 free double at the North Coast Section meet. Mertz was runner-up in the 500 free with 4:24.71 (CIF State Meet A-cut) and 7th in the 200 free with 1:40.53 (B-cut). He opted out of the 2018 California State Meet as well. Plattel finished 4th in the 500 free with an A-cut of 4:30.95. He was 10th in the 200 free with 1:41.99 (B-cut).

Claire Suen, a junior from Dublin High School, scratched out of the state meet after winning the 100 free with an A-cut of 50.42 and placing 3rd in the 200 free with an A-cut of 1:49.94. She finished 7th in the 100 free at the 2018 California State Meet.

Clayton Valley Charter senior Niklas Weigelt scratched the 200 free, where he was 3rd with an A-cut of 1:38.40, but he is still on the list for the 100 free , an event he won with an A-cut of 44.36 at the Section meet.

Other scratches of note: