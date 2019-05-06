Sprinter Ty Wingfield Gives Auburn Another Commit from Arkansas for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ty Wingfield, a junior at Conway High School East in Conway, Arkansas, has verbally committed to Auburn University out of the high school class of 2020. Wingfield swims club for the Aquakids. This addition gives Auburn the two best male swimmers out of the state of Arkansas in the class, with Ryan Husband of Bentonville having committed in January.

Auburn’s last head coach, Brett Hawke, didn’t have a single swimmer from Arkansas on his roster in nearly a decade as head coach. There are no men’s Division I programs in the state of Arkansas.

Wingfield is almost-exclusively a sprint freestyler, having swum races beyond the 50 and 100 free sparingly as a high school swimmer.

Best Times, Yards & Long Course Meters:

50 free: 20.59y/24.77m

100 free: 45.86y/57.65m

200 free: 1:50.93y/2:09.91m

Wingfield was the Arkansas 6A High School State Cahmpion in the 50 free in each of the last two seasons, swimming 20.92 as a junior and 21.18 as a sophomore. He’s finished in the top 3 of every race he’s swum at the Arkansas HS State meet: individual or relay.

New Auburn head coach Gary Taylor is still rebuilding the team’s sprint depth: the Tigers only had 3 male swimmers go sub-20 last season on a flat-start. Junior Santiaago Grassi swam 19.22 at NCAAs, senior Liam McCloskey swam 19.75 at SECs, and freshman Matthew Yish swam 19.99 at SECs. Of the 3, all but Yish will be gone by the time Wingfield arrives.

The Tigers are bringing in a big class of 10 (swimmers) this fall (a year before Wingfield arrives), with another 9 committed for 2020 already. Sprinters have been a big part of the focus.

While not all primarily sprint freestylers, the swimmers below should all add depth, in addition to Wingfield, to the Auburn sprint group:

Aidan Stoffle – 20.23/44.05 (2019)

Christian Sztolcman – 21.36/44.02 (2019)

Cole Bruns – 20.46/45.27 (2019)

Jack Armstrong – 19.79/43.35 (2019)

Niklas Eberly – 20.40/45.81 (2019)

Jadan Nabor – 20.76/44.78 (2020)

Peter Makin – 21.10/45.63 (2020)

Ryan Husband – 20.84/44.66 (2020)

