Pineda, Windle Win Platform Titles To Close UT Diving Invitational

Courtesy: Texas Sports

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas senior All-American Jordan Windle and junior Paola Pineda swept the platform titles to highlight Saturday’s final day of action in the UT Diving Invitational at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. Both Windle and Pineda captured their second wins of the three-day event, as each also won the 3-meter springboard titles.

In the women’s platform competition, Pineda posted a five-round score of 307.10 to win the title by a 24-point margin over runner-up Helle Tuxen (283.10) of LSU. After the first two rounds, LSU’s Anne Tuxen held a slim lead (122.70-116.60) over Pineda. But the UT junior responded with a score of 67.20 on her third dive, a back 2 ½ somersault 1 ½ twist pike, to take the lead for good. Pineda sealed the victory with a score of 70.50 (scores of 8.0, 8.0 and 7.5) on her final dive, a forward 3 ½ somersault pike.

In a tightly-contested men’s platform final between Windle and LSU star Juan Hernandez, it was Hernandez who held the lead (158.40-131.25) after the first two rounds. Windle posted an eye-opening score of 96.53 on his third dive, a back 3 ½ somersault tuck (207c), which included one of the two judges awarding a perfect 10 score (the second judge scored the dive as 9.5). That result helped Windle climb within three points of Hernandez (230.48-227.78).

Windle grabbed the lead (302.70-292.88) with a score of 74.93 on his fourth dive, a forward 4 ½ somersault tuck. The UT senior then added to his cushion (391.95-374.25) on his fifth dive, a reverse 3 ½ somersault tuck, with a score of 89.25 (scores of 8.5 and 9.0). Despite an outstanding score of 91.80 by Hernandez on his sixth and final dive, Windle posted a 78.30 on his back 2 ½ somersault 2 ½ twist pike to earn a 470.25-466.05 victory.

Sophomore Andrew Harness placed fourth with a six-round score of 389.25, and freshman Noah Duperre finished fifth at 357.90.

Women’s platform results

Place Name (School) Score 1. Paola Pineda (Texas) 307.10 2. Helle Tuxen (LSU) 283.10 3. Anne Tuxen (LSU) 276.05 4. Josie Matalone (Arkansas) 251.50 5. Estilla Mosena (Arkansas) 219.85

Men’s platform results