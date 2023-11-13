Pilato & Zazzeri Nail Meet Records To Wrap Up 2023 Nico Sapio

2023 NICO SAPIO TROPHY

The 2023 Nico Sapio Trophy wrapped up tonight from Italy with several big guns back in the water to conclude the three-day meet.

Among them was 22-year-old Thomas Ceccon, with the World Record holder taking on his bread-and-butter 100m backstroke event.

Olympian Ceccon stopped the clock in a time of 50.15 to get the edge over Lorenzo Mora who settled for silver in 50.53. Michele Lamberti rounded out the top 3 with a mark of 51.12.

Ceccon’s time registers as a season-best, rendering the Italian the #2 swimmer in the world on the season. Only Frenchman Mewen Tomac has been faster, owning the sole sub-50-second performance in the world at 49.99 from last month.

The men’s 100m free saw Lorenzo Zazzeri get to the wall first in a time of 46.69. That beat the field by nearly a second as Paolo Conte Bonin settled for silver in 47.67 while Giovanni Carraro bagged bronze in 47.82 this evening.

For 29-year-old Zazzeri, his outing here represents the 4th-quickest result of his career. His lifetime best remains at the 46.19 scored at the 2021 European Short Course Championships where he placed 4th overall.

Simone Cerasuolo grabbed gold in the men’s 50m breaststroke, getting to the wall in a result of 26.37. That edged out Ludovico Viberti who touched in 26.58 while Alessandro Pinzuti was also under 27 in a mark of 26.77.

A meet record went down at the hands of Benedetta Pilato in the women’s 100m breaststroke. The 18-year-old nailed a time of 1:04.03 to grab the gold, beating out Martina Carraro in the process.

Carraro settled for silver in 1:04.76 while Arianna Castiglioni also landed on the podium in 1:05.67.

Pilato now ranks #1 in the world this season, dethroning Dutch ace Tes Schouten whose time of 1:04.55 relegates her to second now in the rankings.

Alberto Razzetti also established a new meet record, clocking a time of 1:52.51 to earn victory in the men’s 200m fly. Razzetti got to the wall narrowly ahead of Christian Ferraro who snagged silver in 1:52.64 while Giacomo Carini also landed on the podium in 1:55.09.

Both Razzetti and Ferraro now check in as the top 2 performers in the world on the season.

Additional Winners