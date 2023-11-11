Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pilato & Ceccon Continue Win Streaks At Nico Sapio

2023 NICO SAPIO TROPHY

Day two of three of the 2023 Nico Sapio Trophy concluded today from Genoa with some of Italy’s best swimmers back in the pool vying for medals and qualification times for this year’s European Short Course Championships.

Promising 20-year-old Sofia Morini clinched the women’s 200m free victory in a time of 1:55.58, earning a comfortable lead over runner-up Anna Egorova of Russia who touched in 1:56.40.

Morini is already pre-qualified for the 2023 European Short Course Championships in Romania. Still, her outing here hacked nearly 2 seconds off of her own previous PB of 1:57.30 notched in Riccione nearly a year ago.

Olympic medalist Simona Quadarella was another big-time winner in Genoa, with the 24-year-old beating the women’s 800m free field by nearly 17 seconds. Quadarella checked in with a time of 8:12.71, a result that would have earned bronze at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

Yesterday’s 200m IM victor for the men, Thomas Ceccon, was back in the water, reaping gold in the men’s 100m back. The 22-year-old clocked a result of 50.15 to hold runner-up Lorenzo Mora at bay. Mora settled for silver in 50.53 while Michele Lamberti rounded out the top 3 in 51.12.

Additional Winners

  • Dynamo Benedetta Pilato clocked 1:04.03 to establish the #1 time in the world in the women’s 100m breast. Martina Carraro was also under 1:05, earning silver in 1:04.76 while Arianna Castiglioni bagged bronze in 1:05.67.
  • The women’s 100 fly saw Alessia Polieri bust out a new lifetime best of 57.44 for gold while Sonia Laquintana was right behind in 57.69 for silver Elena Di Liddo rounded out the top 3 finishers in 57.85.
  • Matteo Ciampi logged 3:41.58 to win the men’s 400m free by nearly 3 seconds.
  • The men’s 100m free was won by Lorenzo Zazzeri who earned a new meet record en route to gold.
  • Alberto Razzetti nailed a new PB in the men’s 200m fly, posting 1:52.51. Only about 20 minutes later he also scored the 400m IM victory in 4:06.92.
  • Thomas Ceccon doubled up on his 2IM victory from night one with another win in the men’s 100m back. The 22-year-old notched 50.15 to beat out runner-up Lorenzo Mora who settled for silver in 50.53. Also landing on the podium was Michele Lamberti who notched 51.12 as tonight’s bronze medalist.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!