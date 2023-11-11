Pilato & Ceccon Continue Win Streaks At Nico Sapio

2023 NICO SAPIO TROPHY

Day two of three of the 2023 Nico Sapio Trophy concluded today from Genoa with some of Italy’s best swimmers back in the pool vying for medals and qualification times for this year’s European Short Course Championships.

Promising 20-year-old Sofia Morini clinched the women’s 200m free victory in a time of 1:55.58, earning a comfortable lead over runner-up Anna Egorova of Russia who touched in 1:56.40.

Morini is already pre-qualified for the 2023 European Short Course Championships in Romania. Still, her outing here hacked nearly 2 seconds off of her own previous PB of 1:57.30 notched in Riccione nearly a year ago.

Olympic medalist Simona Quadarella was another big-time winner in Genoa, with the 24-year-old beating the women’s 800m free field by nearly 17 seconds. Quadarella checked in with a time of 8:12.71, a result that would have earned bronze at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

Yesterday’s 200m IM victor for the men, Thomas Ceccon, was back in the water, reaping gold in the men’s 100m back. The 22-year-old clocked a result of 50.15 to hold runner-up Lorenzo Mora at bay. Mora settled for silver in 50.53 while Michele Lamberti rounded out the top 3 in 51.12.

Additional Winners