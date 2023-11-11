Pilato & Ceccon Continue Win Streaks At Nico Sapio

2023 NICO SAPIO TROPHY
- Friday, November 10th – Sunday, November 12th
- Complesso Polisportivo Sciorba
- SCM (25m)
Day two of three of the 2023 Nico Sapio Trophy concluded today from Genoa with some of Italy’s best swimmers back in the pool vying for medals and qualification times for this year’s European Short Course Championships.
Promising 20-year-old Sofia Morini clinched the women’s 200m free victory in a time of 1:55.58, earning a comfortable lead over runner-up Anna Egorova of Russia who touched in 1:56.40.
Morini is already pre-qualified for the 2023 European Short Course Championships in Romania. Still, her outing here hacked nearly 2 seconds off of her own previous PB of 1:57.30 notched in Riccione nearly a year ago.
Olympic medalist Simona Quadarella was another big-time winner in Genoa, with the 24-year-old beating the women’s 800m free field by nearly 17 seconds. Quadarella checked in with a time of 8:12.71, a result that would have earned bronze at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.
Yesterday’s 200m IM victor for the men, Thomas Ceccon, was back in the water, reaping gold in the men’s 100m back. The 22-year-old clocked a result of 50.15 to hold runner-up Lorenzo Mora at bay. Mora settled for silver in 50.53 while Michele Lamberti rounded out the top 3 in 51.12.
Additional Winners
- Dynamo Benedetta Pilato clocked 1:04.03 to establish the #1 time in the world in the women’s 100m breast. Martina Carraro was also under 1:05, earning silver in 1:04.76 while Arianna Castiglioni bagged bronze in 1:05.67.
- The women’s 100 fly saw Alessia Polieri bust out a new lifetime best of 57.44 for gold while Sonia Laquintana was right behind in 57.69 for silver Elena Di Liddo rounded out the top 3 finishers in 57.85.
- Matteo Ciampi logged 3:41.58 to win the men’s 400m free by nearly 3 seconds.
- The men’s 100m free was won by Lorenzo Zazzeri who earned a new meet record en route to gold.
- Alberto Razzetti nailed a new PB in the men’s 200m fly, posting 1:52.51. Only about 20 minutes later he also scored the 400m IM victory in 4:06.92.
