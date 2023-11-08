Ceccon, Detti & Pilato Spearhead Loaded Italian Contingent For Nico Sapio

2023 NICO SAPIO TROPHY

Friday, November 10th – Sunday, November 12th

Complesso Polisportivo Sciorba

SCM (25m)

The 49th edition of the annual Nico Sapio Trophy is nearly upon us, with action kicking off beginning on Friday, November 10th.

As in the past, a robust Italian roster is set to descend upon Complesso Polisportivo Sciorba, including multiple Olympic medalists, World Championships and a host of young talent competing in the junior categories.

World Record holder Thomas Ceccon is among the men’s entrants, with the 22-year-old taking on a lighter schedule of just the men’s 100m backstroke and 200m IM events. Ceccon is coming off successful Fukuoka performances, including earning silver in the 1back and gold in the 50m fly.

Distance ace Gabriele Detti is another one to watch, albeit in just two events. The 29-year-old double bronze medalist from the Rio Games is entered in the 200m and 400m free races this weekend.

Fukuoka podium places Simona Quadarella and Benedetta Pilato highlight the women’s contingent. The latter competed on this year’s World Aquatics World Swimming Cup circuit. Pilato currently ranks #2 in the world in the 50m breast with her season-best of 29.87 from the Budapest stop while her time of 1:05.75 from that same competition renders her #1 in the world.

Non-Italian contenders who will be in the mix include the Netherlands’ Thom de Boer, Slovenia’s Peter John Stevens, USA’s Rachel Bernhardt and Russia’s Anna Egorova.

Below are the current Nico Sapio meet records after last year’s edition.

Key Italian Entrants

Lorenzo Mora

Michele Lamberti

Simone Stefani

Silvia Di Pietro

Elena Di Liddo

Marco De Tulio

Matteo Ciampi

Alberto Razzetti

Gabriele Detti

Matteo Lamberti

Stefano Ballo

Filippo Bertoni

Thomas Ceccon

Lorenzo Glessi

Chiara Tarantino

Costanza Cocconcelli

Benedetta Pilato

Martina Carraro

Arianna Castiglioni

Lisa Angiolini

Nicolo Martinenghi

Simone Cerasuolo

Leonardo Deplano

Matteo Rivolta

Ilaria Cusinato

Francesca Fangio

Sara Franceschi

Alessandro Miressi

Lorenzo Zazzeri

Marco Orsi

Simona Quadarella

Luca De Tullio