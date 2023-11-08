Ceccon, Detti & Pilato Spearhead Loaded Italian Contingent For Nico Sapio

2023 NICO SAPIO TROPHY
- Friday, November 10th – Sunday, November 12th
- Complesso Polisportivo Sciorba
- SCM (25m)
- Entries
The 49th edition of the annual Nico Sapio Trophy is nearly upon us, with action kicking off beginning on Friday, November 10th.
As in the past, a robust Italian roster is set to descend upon Complesso Polisportivo Sciorba, including multiple Olympic medalists, World Championships and a host of young talent competing in the junior categories.
World Record holder Thomas Ceccon is among the men’s entrants, with the 22-year-old taking on a lighter schedule of just the men’s 100m backstroke and 200m IM events. Ceccon is coming off successful Fukuoka performances, including earning silver in the 1back and gold in the 50m fly.
Distance ace Gabriele Detti is another one to watch, albeit in just two events. The 29-year-old double bronze medalist from the Rio Games is entered in the 200m and 400m free races this weekend.
Fukuoka podium places Simona Quadarella and Benedetta Pilato highlight the women’s contingent. The latter competed on this year’s World Aquatics World Swimming Cup circuit. Pilato currently ranks #2 in the world in the 50m breast with her season-best of 29.87 from the Budapest stop while her time of 1:05.75 from that same competition renders her #1 in the world.
Non-Italian contenders who will be in the mix include the Netherlands’ Thom de Boer, Slovenia’s Peter John Stevens, USA’s Rachel Bernhardt and Russia’s Anna Egorova.
Below are the current Nico Sapio meet records after last year’s edition.
Key Italian Entrants
Lorenzo Mora
Michele Lamberti
Simone Stefani
Silvia Di Pietro
Elena Di Liddo
Marco De Tulio
Matteo Ciampi
Alberto Razzetti
Gabriele Detti
Matteo Lamberti
Stefano Ballo
Filippo Bertoni
Thomas Ceccon
Lorenzo Glessi
Chiara Tarantino
Costanza Cocconcelli
Benedetta Pilato
Martina Carraro
Arianna Castiglioni
Lisa Angiolini
Nicolo Martinenghi
Simone Cerasuolo
Leonardo Deplano
Matteo Rivolta
Ilaria Cusinato
Francesca Fangio
Sara Franceschi
Alessandro Miressi
Lorenzo Zazzeri
Marco Orsi
Simona Quadarella
Luca De Tullio