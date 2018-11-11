Pieter Timmers Signs on for Energy for Swim 2018 (Video)

Olympic medalist Pieter Timmers has signed a contract to compete in the Energy for Swim 2018 meet.

A rule interpretation by FINA has classified the event as an international competition that needs FINA approval, something the event doesn’t have and doesn’t have time to obtain. FINA rules say that athletes could face bans between one and two years for competing in an unauthorized competition.

Meet organizers say contracted athletes will still be paid 50% of their promised appearance money if the meet is cancelled.

A number of high-profile athletes have publicly signed on to compete at the meet even after FINA’s warning, though it’s still unclear if the meet will proceed (or if all contracted athletes will compete) if the meet remains outside of FINA authorization.

You can see the full list below:

SIGNED CONTRACTS

ATHLETE NATION
1 Adam Peaty GBR
2 Alessandro Miressi ITA
3 Alexandr Krasnykh RUS
4 Anastasia Fesikova RUS
5 Andrew Minakov RUS
6 Bethany Galat USA
7 Cameron van der Burgh RSA
8 Chad Le Clos RSA
9 Chase Kalisz USA
10 Danas Rapsys LTU
11 David Verraszto HUN
12 Duncan Scott GBR
13 Emily Seebohm AUS
14 Federica Pellegrini ITA
15 Femke Heermskerk NED
16 Gabriele Detti ITA
17 Georgia Davies GBR
18 Gregorio Paltrinieri ITA
19 Gunnar Bentz USA
20 Jacob Pebley USA
21 Katie Meili USA
22 Katinka Hosszu HUN
23 Kendyl Stewart USA
24 Kliment Kolesnikov RUS
25 Kristian Gkolomeev GRE
26 Laszlo Cseh HUN
27 Lia Neal USA
28 Lisa Bratton USA
29 Luca Dotto ITA
30 Margherita Panziera ITA
31 Maria Ugolkova RUS
32 Mark Szaranek GBR
33 Max Litchfield GBR
34 Mehdy Metella FRA
35 Michael Andrew USA
36 Michelle Coleman SWE
37 Mikhail Romanchuk UKR
38 Pieter Timmers BEL
39 Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED
40 Ryan Murphy USA
41 Sarah Sjostrom SWE
42 Sergey Fesikov RUS
43 Sergii Shevtsov UKR
44 Simona Quadarella ITA
45 Siobhan O’Connor GBR
46 Tom Shields USA
47 Veronika Andrusenko RUS

SwimSwam is an Energy Standard Group partner. 

