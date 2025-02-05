Penn State Sweeps WVU On Senior Day

Penn State vs West Virginia

February 1, 2025

University Park, Pa.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: PSU Sports

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa – The Mountaineers traveled the country roads to Happy Valley as the Nittany Lions closed out their home slate, and celebrated their incredible senior class. The Blue and White dominated the competition, earning a 189-91 win to close out their regular season schedule.

In dominant fashion, Penn State swept the first twenty events, and concluded with only one individual event loss between the men’s and women’s competition, putting them in a prime position to come up with another weekend win.

Top Swims

Graduate student Margaret Markvardt started the day strong with a first place finish in the 100 Back with a 53.01. Markvardt was followed by senior Molly Carson, who followed swiftly behind, touched third with a 55.68.

The Nittany Lions swept the podium in the 50 Free as Markvardt earned her second win of the day with a 22.67 finish, followed by Maura Fluehr in second with a 23.57, and Katie Ketter in third with a 23.80.

Markvardt tallied her third win of the day in the 100 Free, with a 49.24 finish, followed by Fluehr in third with a 51.72.

The former Mountaineer Mackenzie Pagett earned her first win of the season in the 100 Breast, with a 1:02.50 finish, tightly followed by freshman Audrey Cohen with a 1:02.72 in second.

Pagett and Cohen tallied another 1-2 finish in the 200 Breast, Pagett taking gold with a 2:16.77, and Cohen a tight second with a 2:16.82.

Senior Maura Fluehr swam a fast first place finish in the 100 Fly, with a 53.81, followed by Casey Loughlin in second with a 54.37.

The Morgan mayhem continued, as junior Morgan Moore added another gold to her collection with a 9:56.97 finish in the 1000 Free.

Catherine Meisner went two-for-two on the weekend winning the 200 Free with a 1:46.23, followed by Morgan Jenny in third with a 1:50.99.

The other half of the twin tandem, Julia Meisner, earned a victory of her own in the 400 IM with a swift time of 4:19.88, followed by Keira Reid in second place with a 4:25.55.

Casey Loughlin took a big win on her senior day with a 2:01.02 finish in the 200 Fly, followed by junior Delaney Burns in third with a 2:05.44.

Relays

The 400 Free relay earned a dominant first place finish in the 400 Free relay, with contributions from Catherine Meisner, Margaret Markvardt, Maura Fluehr and Morgan Moore, the team finished with 3:20.26, a six second lead over the nearest competitor.

Diving

Grace Brammer and Abbey Ekstrom fought to the finish in the three meter dive, Brammer taking first with a 297.98, and Ekstrom in second with a 291.98.

A podium sweep played out for the Nittany Lions as Brammer finished first in the one meter with a 292.65, Kailey Koval in second with a 283.43, and Ekstrom in third with a 279.15.

Event Winners

100 Back – Margaret Markvardt (53.01)

100 Breast – Mackenzie Pagett (1:02.50)

100 Fly – Maura Fluehr (53.81)

1000 Free – Morgan Moore (9:56.97)

200 Free – Catherine Meisner (1:46.23)

50 Free – Margaret Markvardt (22.67)

400 IM – Julia Meisner (4:19.88)

100 Free – Margaret Markvardt (49.24)

200 Breast – Mackenzie Pagett (2:16.77)

1 Meter – Grace Brammer (292.65)

3 Meter – Grace Brammer (297.98)

Courtesy: WVU Sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams lost to Penn State on Saturday at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The men’s swimming and diving team (1-4) lost, 193-90. The women’s swimming and diving team (1-5) lost, 189-91.

Despite the losing effort, the Mountaineers had some bright spots against the Nittany Lions. Sophomore Delaney Cox was the only Mountaineer to top the podium as she won the women’s 200-yard backstroke (2:01.38).

Two Mountaineers posted top 10 times in their respective events for the women’s team. In just her third meet with WVU, redshirt junior Natasha Whittall posted the 10th fastest time in the women’s 100-yard backstroke (54.81).

In the men’s 100 back, senior Justin Heimes beat his previous best with a final time of 46.66. He holds the fourth fastest time in the event in program history.

Redshirt sophomore Sofia Deste placed third while posting the 9th fastest time in program history in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke. She touched the wall at 1:03.43.

In the men’s 400-yard individual medley, freshman Joey Stebbins placed second and set the 10th fastest time with a final time of 3:52.42.

In the diving well, sophomore Owen Recker placed second on the men’s 1-meter (338.70) and 3-meter (310.05). Recker’s point total for the 1-meter places him fourth all-time in program history on the 1-meter.

For the women’s team, junior Abigail Sullivan placed third on the women’s 3-meter (275.70).

West Virginia does compete again until the 2025 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships. This year’s championships take place at Weyerhaeuser Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington, from Feb. 25-March 1.

