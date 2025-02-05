Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Drexel Men Move To 6-0 With Big Win Over Villanova

Drexel vs Villanova (Men)

  • January 31, 2025
  • Philadelphia, Pa.
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “Drexel Vs. Villanova 2425”

Courtesy: Drexel Athletics

PHILADELPHIA- The Drexel men’s swimming and diving team moves to 6-0 on the season, defeating Villanova 174-67.

In the 400-yard medley relay team of Theo AndreopoulosBartosz LoterJakub Kwasny, and Sebastian Smith won in 3:14.76. Reds Rullis took the 200-yard freestyle (1:38.28), while Kaan Akdag won the 500-yard freestyle (4:34.50). Smith claimed the 50-yard freestyle (21.09) and 100-yard freestyle (45.04), and Andreopoulos won the 100-yard backstroke (48.27). Kwasny secured wins in the 100-yard butterfly (48.47) and 200 IM (1:53.97), while Karnik took the 100-yard breaststroke (54.32). Drexel also won the 200-yard freestyle relay with Smith, Pavalic, Piccolo, and Wade (1:22.69).

Drexel added several second-place finishes, including the 400-yard medley relay team of Gkelis, Karnik, Piccolo, and Wade (3:16.23). Gianni finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:39.64), while Pavalic (21.27) and Wade (45.71) placed second in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. Karnik finished runner-up in the 100 IM (50.59), Gkelis in the 100-yard backstroke (48.65), Bahgat in the 500-yard freestyle (4:34.68), and Piccolo in the 100-yard butterfly (49.85). Loter placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke (55.27), while Andreopoulos, Casini, Rullis, and Kwasny took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:23.68).

Third-place finishes came from Casini in the 200-yard freestyle (1:40.06), Rullis in the 100-yard freestyle (46.19), Karnik in the 200 IM (1:55.67), and Gkelis in the 100-yard butterfly (50.76). In diving, Joshua Gratton placed third in both the 1-meter (247.35) and 3-meter (261.38) events.

The Dragons will host Arcadia tomorrow at 11:00am.  The match will include Drexel’s senior night festivities.

First Place
400 Medley Relay: Theo AndreopoulosBartosz LoterJakub KwasnySebastian Smith – 3:14.76
200 Freestyle: Reds Rullis – 1:38.28
50 Freestyle: Theo Andreopoulos – 21.09
100 IM: Sebastian Smith – 49.73
100 Freestyle: Sebastian Smith – 45.04
200 IM: Petar Pavalic – 1:53.97
100 Backstroke: Theo Andreopoulos – 48.27
500 Freestyle: Kaan Akdag – 4:34.50
100 Butterfly: Jakub Kwasny – 48.47
100 Breaststroke: Kacper Karnik – 54.32
200 Freestyle Relay: Sebastian SmithPetar PavalicNathan PiccoloColton Wade – 1:22.69

Second Place
400 Medley Relay: Dimi GkelisKacper Karnik, Nate Piccolo, Colton Wade – 3:16.23
200 Freestyle: Alessio Gianni – 1:39.64
50 Freestyle: Petar Pavalic – 21.27
100 IM: Kacper Karnik – 50.59
100 Freestyle: Colton Wade – 45.71
100 Backstroke: Dimi Gkelis – 48.65
500 Freestyle: Youssef Bahgat – 4:34.68
100 Butterfly: Nathan Piccolo – 49.85
100 Breaststroke: Bartosz Loter – 55.27
200 Freestyle Relay: Theo AndreopoulosAndrea CasiniReds RullisJakub Kwasny – 1:23.68

Third Place
200 Freestyle: Andrea Casini – 1:40.06
100 Freestyle: Reds Rullis – 46.19
200 IM: Kacper Karnik – 1:55.67
100 Butterfly: Dimi Gkelis – 50.76
1m Diving: Joshua Gratton – 247.35
3m Diving: Joshua Gratton – 261.38

Courtesy: Villanova Athletics

PHILADELPHIA – As Villanova men’s swimming and diving traveled to Drexel, Max Christensen traveled to the top of the program record book in the 100 IM. The final score was 174-67 in favor of the Dragons.

The Ohio native touched the wall at 51.39, resetting the program’s record by over a second. This time helped him achieve third.

Nicholas Jubilee and Chris Jones represented the Wildcats well on the diving platform. In the 1 meter dive, Jubilee scored 290.78 and finished in first place with Jones in second with a score of 261.75. First place in the 3 meter dive went to Jones and his score of 288.83 with Jubilee in second scoring 263.63.

Aiden Bunker touched the wall at 1:54.07 in the 200 IM, helping him finish second overall.

Patrick Hemingway finished third in the 50 free with a time of 21.33 while Owen Nye took third in the 500 free with his time of 4:36.55.
In the 100 back , Cole Gorsuch swam 51.63 pushing him into third. Mikey Thurk finished third in the 100 breast and a time of 57.70.

The ‘Cats had third place relays in the 400 medley relay and the 200 free relay. Team A of Gorsuch, Thurk, Zach Sutter and Gavin Peck finished with a time of 3:23.22 in the 400 medley. While Quartet of Sutter, Hemingway, Sam Randall and Kaden Elkovitch finished with a time of 1:22.69 in the 200 free.

The Wildcats will host Sprintfest on Saturday, this will also be senior day.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!