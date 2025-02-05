Drexel Men Move To 6-0 With Big Win Over Villanova

Drexel vs Villanova (Men)

January 31, 2025

Philadelphia, Pa.

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Drexel Vs. Villanova 2425”

Courtesy: Drexel Athletics

PHILADELPHIA- The Drexel men’s swimming and diving team moves to 6-0 on the season, defeating Villanova 174-67.

In the 400-yard medley relay team of Theo Andreopoulos , Bartosz Loter , Jakub Kwasny , and Sebastian Smith won in 3:14.76. Reds Rullis took the 200-yard freestyle (1:38.28), while Kaan Akdag won the 500-yard freestyle (4:34.50). Smith claimed the 50-yard freestyle (21.09) and 100-yard freestyle (45.04), and Andreopoulos won the 100-yard backstroke (48.27). Kwasny secured wins in the 100-yard butterfly (48.47) and 200 IM (1:53.97), while Karnik took the 100-yard breaststroke (54.32). Drexel also won the 200-yard freestyle relay with Smith, Pavalic, Piccolo, and Wade (1:22.69).

Drexel added several second-place finishes, including the 400-yard medley relay team of Gkelis, Karnik, Piccolo, and Wade (3:16.23). Gianni finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:39.64), while Pavalic (21.27) and Wade (45.71) placed second in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. Karnik finished runner-up in the 100 IM (50.59), Gkelis in the 100-yard backstroke (48.65), Bahgat in the 500-yard freestyle (4:34.68), and Piccolo in the 100-yard butterfly (49.85). Loter placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke (55.27), while Andreopoulos, Casini, Rullis, and Kwasny took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:23.68).

Third-place finishes came from Casini in the 200-yard freestyle (1:40.06), Rullis in the 100-yard freestyle (46.19), Karnik in the 200 IM (1:55.67), and Gkelis in the 100-yard butterfly (50.76). In diving, Joshua Gratton placed third in both the 1-meter (247.35) and 3-meter (261.38) events.

The Dragons will host Arcadia tomorrow at 11:00am. The match will include Drexel’s senior night festivities.

First Place

400 Medley Relay: Theo Andreopoulos , Bartosz Loter , Jakub Kwasny , Sebastian Smith – 3:14.76

200 Freestyle: Reds Rullis – 1:38.28

50 Freestyle: Theo Andreopoulos – 21.09

100 IM: Sebastian Smith – 49.73

100 Freestyle: Sebastian Smith – 45.04

200 IM: Petar Pavalic – 1:53.97

100 Backstroke: Theo Andreopoulos – 48.27

500 Freestyle: Kaan Akdag – 4:34.50

100 Butterfly: Jakub Kwasny – 48.47

100 Breaststroke: Kacper Karnik – 54.32

200 Freestyle Relay: Sebastian Smith , Petar Pavalic , Nathan Piccolo , Colton Wade – 1:22.69

Second Place

400 Medley Relay: Dimi Gkelis , Kacper Karnik , Nate Piccolo, Colton Wade – 3:16.23

200 Freestyle: Alessio Gianni – 1:39.64

50 Freestyle: Petar Pavalic – 21.27

100 IM: Kacper Karnik – 50.59

100 Freestyle: Colton Wade – 45.71

100 Backstroke: Dimi Gkelis – 48.65

500 Freestyle: Youssef Bahgat – 4:34.68

100 Butterfly: Nathan Piccolo – 49.85

100 Breaststroke: Bartosz Loter – 55.27

200 Freestyle Relay: Theo Andreopoulos , Andrea Casini , Reds Rullis , Jakub Kwasny – 1:23.68

Third Place

200 Freestyle: Andrea Casini – 1:40.06

100 Freestyle: Reds Rullis – 46.19

200 IM: Kacper Karnik – 1:55.67

100 Butterfly: Dimi Gkelis – 50.76

1m Diving: Joshua Gratton – 247.35

3m Diving: Joshua Gratton – 261.38

Courtesy: Villanova Athletics

PHILADELPHIA – As Villanova men’s swimming and diving traveled to Drexel, Max Christensen traveled to the top of the program record book in the 100 IM. The final score was 174-67 in favor of the Dragons.

The Ohio native touched the wall at 51.39, resetting the program’s record by over a second. This time helped him achieve third.

Nicholas Jubilee and Chris Jones represented the Wildcats well on the diving platform. In the 1 meter dive, Jubilee scored 290.78 and finished in first place with Jones in second with a score of 261.75. First place in the 3 meter dive went to Jones and his score of 288.83 with Jubilee in second scoring 263.63.

Aiden Bunker touched the wall at 1:54.07 in the 200 IM, helping him finish second overall.

Patrick Hemingway finished third in the 50 free with a time of 21.33 while Owen Nye took third in the 500 free with his time of 4:36.55.

In the 100 back , Cole Gorsuch swam 51.63 pushing him into third. Mikey Thurk finished third in the 100 breast and a time of 57.70.

The ‘Cats had third place relays in the 400 medley relay and the 200 free relay. Team A of Gorsuch, Thurk, Zach Sutter and Gavin Peck finished with a time of 3:23.22 in the 400 medley. While Quartet of Sutter, Hemingway, Sam Randall and Kaden Elkovitch finished with a time of 1:22.69 in the 200 free.

The Wildcats will host Sprintfest on Saturday, this will also be senior day.