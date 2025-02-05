UNLV Sweeps Grand Canyon In Senior Meet

UNLV vs Grand Canyon

February 1, 2025

Las Vegas, Nevada

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: UNLV Athletics

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams collected 23 wins and 57 top-3 finishes to sweep Grand Canyon in their Senior Meet, Saturday at Jim Reitz Pool.

On the women’s side, the Rebels dominated the Lopes by a score of 180-111. On the men’s side, the Scarlet & Gray topped GCU 177-117.

THE RUNDOWN WOMEN:

– Jump-starting the women’s swimming events, the Rebels’ 400 medley relay ‘A’ team of sophomore Dominika Trentkiewicz , senior Heather Gardner , sophomore Fernanda Mendez Guerra and senior Bridget Sullivan posted a winning time of 3:37.93, which goes down as the fifth-fastest time in program history.

– The Scarlet & Gray received a 1-2 sweep in the 1000 free from freshman Grace Wharton and junior Hannah Jones . Wharton’s victory came off a time of 10:08.88, while Jones followed behind in second place (10:18.44). Additionally, Wharton’s time went down as the ninth-fastest time in program history.

– Junior Marta Klimek picked up a win in the 200 free, clocking a time of 1:48.36.

– In the 100 back, Trentkiewicz earned a first-place finish (53.98).

– Sophomore Ava Olson dominated in her victory in the 200 fly, becoming the fifth Rebel to dip below the 2-minute mark in the event on the women’s side. Her first-place time of 1:59.30 was the fifth-fastest time in school history.

– Compiling a 1-2-3 finish in the 50 free, Mendez Guerra was the top Rebel finisher in first place (23.09). Following Mendez Guerra were Gardner in second (23.43) and senior Pilar Cohen in third (23.55).

– Taking another 1-2-3 sweep in the 100 free, Mendez Guerra added her second individual victory on the day (49.57), Olson placed second (51.42) and senior Gina Miller finished third (51.80).

– Adding another individual Scarlet & Gray victory, Gardner powered her way to a winning time of 2:17.36 in the 200 breast.

– Contributing to her second Rebel victory, Wharton claimed first in the 500 free (4:56.83).

– In the 1-meter dive, senior Vika Yanovska (276.83) led a Scarlet & Gray 1-2-3 sweep, with senior Jenna Walch placing second (245.40) and freshman Wylde Chupich placing third (241.13).

– In the 3-meter dive, Yanovska’s first-place finish (303.53) paced another 1-2-3 sweep. Sophomore Chelsey Dorosh (289.35) and freshman Allyse Abbott (261.30) placed second and third, respectively.

THE RUNDOWN MEN:

– Starting the day strong, the Scarlet & Gray 400 medley relay ‘A’ squad of sophomore Wikus Potgieter , senior Adnan Beji , redshirt freshman Emil Perez and senior Daniel Nicusan combined for a first-place finish (3:11.16).

– Sophomore Hayden Lambert piled on a victory (9:20.15) in a 1-2-3-4 Rebel sweep of the 1000 free. Freshman Caleb Manning placed second (9:25.81), senior Andrew Navarro finished third (9:29.73) and freshman Evan Sproul placed fourth (9:32.16).

– In a 1-2-3 finish of the 200 free, senior Cooper Kiel sped his way to a winning time of 1:39.54, while senior Michael Breitbart (1:39.80) and freshman Gabriel Schreiber (1:40.97) placed second and third, respectively.

– Taking the top-two spots in the 100 breast, Beji won the event after reaching the wall in 53.47 seconds and Nicusan followed closely behind in second place (53.60).

– Senior McKay Mickelson powered his way to a first-place finish in the 200 fly (1:50.96).

– Nicusan added two more individual victories in the 100 free (44.73) and 200 IM (1:48.66).

– Sophomore Tatsuki Inoue took home a victory in the 200 back (1:44.51). Additionally, Mickelson came in second place (1:47.31)

– Beji paced another 1-2 finish in the 200 breast, claiming first with a time of 1:59.70. Breitbart tacked on a second place swim of 2:00.92.

– A complete 1-2-3 Rebel sweep led by freshman Caleb Manning in the 500 free (4:32.30) included Lambert (4:35.09) and sophomore Ambrus Barcsak (4:38.25) finishing in second and third, respectively.

– In the 1-meter dive, senior Alex Vazquez dove to a first-place finish (281.18), while his senior counterpart Dima Tereshchenko placed second (267.75).

– In the 3-meter dive Vazquez collected his second victory with a score of 386.85.

QUOTABLE: “Today was a great meet. It’s always great to celebrate our Seniors with fast swimming and victories on both sides. Every week we look better and better leading up to conference championships.”

-UNLV Head Coach Pat Ota

UP NEXT: The UNLV men’s swimming and diving teams will hit the road for a dual meet against USC on Friday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. PT.

Courtesy: GCU Athletics

LAS VEGAS – The Grand Canyon swimming and diving teams faced off with strong UNLV squads on the road Saturday, falling in close meets.

GCU saw standout performances from multiple swimmers, led by senior Alex Volkov , who took first place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 47.84 seconds. Volkov also helped the Lopes’ 400-yard freestyle relay team to a first-place finish in 2 minutes, 58.19 seconds alongside junior Mario Perez , junior Eli Cohen and sophomore Guillermo Carrey .

The Lopes’ 400-yard medley relay of Volkov, graduate Harper Houk , senior Jasu Ovaskainen and sophomore Guillermo Carrey finished second with a time of 3:13.63.

Ovaskainen took first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 47.99 seconds.

Carrey and Perez secured first and second, respecitvely, in the 50 freestyle at 20.21 and 20.35 seconds.

GCU sophomore Joe Stephenson contributed a second-place finish in the 200 butterfly at 1:51.13.

On the women’s side, Marta Guasp led the Lopes with a win in the 200 backstroke, touching at 2:01.07, and another first-place finish in the 200 individual medley at 2:05.97.

GCU senior Aleksandra Wegrzynowska placed third in the 500 freestyle (5:06.50) and in the 200 butterfly (2:05.20).

Senior teammate Maria Chatzi added valuable points, finishing second in the 200 individual medley (2:06.07) and fourth in the 50 freestyle (23.71).

GCU graduate Raphaela Nakashima and freshman teammate Beth Young showcased their strength in the breaststroke races. Nakashima won the 100 breaststroke (1:01.86), while Young followed in third at 1:03.38. Young later placed second in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:17.54 finish.

Junior Paula Martinez Moreno won the 100 butterfly in 53.84 seconds.

In diving, GCU sophomore Lacey Neighbor took fourth in the 1-meter event (236.70) and finished second at 3 meters (258.75). Lopes freshman Omar Elsayed earned third in 1-meter diving (247.65) and fourth at 3 meters (340.50).

The GCU women’s team will head to Greeley, Colorado, next Saturday for its regular-season finale with the men beginning to prepare for the WAC Championships from Feb 26 to March 1 in Houston.