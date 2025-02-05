FIU Secures Senior Day Victory Over Florida Atlantic

FIU vs Florida Atlantic (Women)

February 1, 2025

Miami, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: FIU Sports

MIAMI – The FIU swimming & diving team capped off its final dual meet of the season with a Senior Day victory, defeating Florida Atlantic 167-132 on Saturday morning at the Biscayne Bay Aquatic Center.

The Panthers close out dual meet competition with a 3-3 record as they shift focus to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Swimming & Diving Championships, set for Feb. 19-22 in Dallas, Texas.

Prior to the meet, FIU honored seniors Delaney Biro , Jordan Browning , Ellie Maradyn , Av Osero , Anelis Roque , Jessica Shpilko , and Imara-Bella Thorpe for their contributions to the program.

FIU secured nine first-place finishes and 23 top-three finishes, led by Diana Santamaria , who claimed three victories.

The sophomore topped the 100-backstroke (56.71) and contributed to first-place finishes in the 200-medley relay (1:43.10) alongside Oumy Diop , Ingrid Huszar , and Jessica Shpilko and the 200-freestyle relay (1:33.24) with Diop, Tawannah McLemore , and Shpilko. Santamaria also placed third in the 100-freestyle (52.46).

Senior Jessica Shpilko also recorded three first-place finishes, winning the 100-freestyle (52.27) and competing on both victorious relay teams.

Freshman Tawannah McLemore shined in the 50-freestyle, securing first place with a time of 23.59. She also contributed to a third-place finish in the 200-medley relay (1:45.50) alongside Browning, Sally Olsson , and Thorpe.

In the breaststroke events, Ingrid Huszar earned second in the 100-breaststroke (1:04.23) and 200-breaststroke (2:22.05), while Olsson took first in the 200-breaststroke (2:19.36) and placed third in the 100-breaststroke (1:04.35).

Junior Nicole Frank delivered a pair of top-two finishes, winning the 400-IM (4:28.58) and second in the 200-freestyle (1:56.04).

Harliai Curthoys-Davies impressed in the freestyle events, taking first in the 200-freestyle (1:54.31) and finishing second in the 500-freestyle (5:11.32).

Junior Oumy Diop paced FIU in the 100-butterfly, winning with a time of 56.17. Gabrielle Puryear-Lynch secured second in the 200-butterfly (2:08.39) and third in the 500-freestyle (5:13.48). Thorpe placed third in the 100-butterfly (58.08), while Sophie Kiryk finished third in the 1000-freestyle (10:33.75). Freshman Claudia Frasca earned second in the 200-backstroke (2:04.36).

On the diving boards, graduate student Av Osero dominated, sweeping both events with NCAA Zone Cut scores—276.30 in the 1-meter and 291.90 in the 3-meter.

Ruska Lehtonen took third in the 1-meter (235.58), followed by Kristina Keenan in fourth (230.8) and Brooke Megdall in fifth (228.60).

In the 3-meter, Keenan added a third-place finish (272.18), while Megdall placed fourth (268.50).

UP NEXT

The Panthers heads to Coral Gables, Fla. for the First Chance Meet on Friday, Feb. 14 before departing to Dallas, Texas for the AAC Swimming & Diving Championships from Feb. 19 – Feb. 22.

Courtesy: FAU Athletics

MIAMI – The Florida Atlantic women’s swimming & diving team wrapped up their regular season Saturday morning in a dual meet versus FIU.

Competing at the Biscayne Bay Aquatic Center, the Owls were narrowly defeated by the rival Panthers 167 to 132. Overall, the Owls grabbed five event victorious and numerous top three finishes overall.

FIRST AND SECOND PLACE FINISHES

ON DECK

The Owls will get two weekends off before both the men and women’s teams will gear up for their respective conference championships held Feb. 19-22. The women will travel to Dallas, Texas for the American Athletic Conference Championships while the men will head to Knoxville, Tennessee for the Atlantic Sun Conference Championships.