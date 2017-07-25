Peaty ‘Wasn’t Even Up’ For 50 Heats, While Proud Still In Shock

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

British breaststroking wizard Adam Peaty crushed a new world record time this morning in the men’s 50m breaststroke. After already dominating the 100m event last night by winning gold in 55.47, the Loughborough-based Olympic champion cranked out a morning swim today of 26.10 to hack a solid .32 off of his own previous record of 26.42 from Kazan.

Per the interview below, the world record came as a surprise to Peaty, who said that he ‘wasn’t even up for’ the race this morning. Must be nice, right?

"I wasn't even that up for it," jokes @adam_peaty after smashing his 50m breaststroke WORLD RECORD with 26.10!

Project 25 anyone!?

Another Brit who set the pool on fire was Ben Proud, the newly-minted 50m butterfly world champion from last night. Proud soared to the top of the podium, beating the likes of American Caeleb Dressel and Singapore’s Joseph Schooling in the process. Proud touched in 22.75 to earn a new British national record.

Speaking with the press after the race, Proud described his immediate feeling of not having realized he actually won the race.

“At first I didn’t realise I had won. I was waiting for someone else to start celebrating, but when no one did, I looked on the scoreboard and saw my name on top.”

Becoming world champion and feeling the gold medal around his neck, Proud said, “For it to happen today is amazing, I was never going to give up on that dream, I was going to keep going into my mid-30s.”

I was shocked at first, its a dream come true.”