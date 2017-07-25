Matthew Klotz Wins 3rd Gold of 2017 Deaflympics

2017 DEAFLYMPICS – SWIMMING

July 20th-July 26th, 2017

Samsun, Turkey

Results

The World Record onslaught from the 2017 Deaflympics slowed on Tuesday, the penultimate day of the 6-day (with one off-day in the middle) event. In relative terms at least – there were still 2 World Records broken in 6 events, which is actually behind the blistering record-breaking pace that the meet has had.

The first came in the men’s 1500m freestyle, where Japan’s Satoi Fujihara took almost 3 seconds off his own World Record with a 15>37.64. His prior record was a 15:40.70 from 2014. He also broke the much-older Deaflympics Record by a much-larger margin: that record had stood since Taipei in 2009, where Deaflympics legend Terence Parkin swam a 16:08.56.

Runner-up Federico Tamborrino from Italy was also under the old Deaflympics Record with a 16:00.93.

For Fujihara, this is some redemption after he broke the 200 free World Record on Monday in prelims, only do have Brazil’s Guilherme Maia beat him and take away the record in finals.

In the women’s 800 free, which was raced as a timed final with only 6 participating nations, Russia broke the day’s other World Record, swimming 8:45.71. That beat China by just over 2 seconds, and broke the United States’ World Record from 2011 by almost 4 seconds (China was under that old mark as well).

In the men’s 100 back, American Matthew Klotz won his (and the United States’) 3rd gold medal of the meet, swimming a 56.09. That time broke his own Deaflympics Record of 56.09 from prelims, but missed his World Record of 56.06 that was done in June of 2016. Klotz now has 4 total medals at the meet – a sweep of the backstroke events, plus silver in the 50 fly.

Other Day 5 Winners:

Russia’s Andrei Zhivaev won the men’s 100 fly in 55.80.

won the men’s 100 fly in 55.80. Russia’s Polina Bilalova won the women’s 400 IM in 4:06.54.

won the women’s 400 IM in 4:06.54. Great Britain’s Jack McComish won the men’s 100 breaststroke in 1:04.11 – which adds to his earlier gold in the 50.

Medals Table After 5 Days: