Paralympian Mei White Commits to DII Emmanuel College

Mei White, a 2020 Tokyo Paralympian, has announced her commitment to the Division II Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia.

White is is from Bishop, Georgia, where she trains with the Athens Bulldogs. She was homeschooled until her graduation in 2022, and is set to arrive on campus for the 2022-2023 season.

I’m very excited to announce that I will be continuing my swimming and academic career at Emmanuel College! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and friends for the support along the way! Go Lions!

White was born with proximal femoral focal deficiency of her right leg and has had several surgeries on that leg. An above-the-knee amputee, she began swimming at age 5 with coach Fred Lamback. After spending five years swimming and training in Orlando, she has been swimming with the Athens Bulldog Swim Club since 2020. White has competed in the UK, Berlin, Singapore, Canada, and Peru.

Best Times SCY:

100 breast – 1:18.89

200 breast – 2:46.81

200 IM – 2:24.21

500 free – 5:33.65

At the 2020 Paralympics, White competed in the SB8 100m breaststroke. She finished 11th overall with a time of 1:32.84, missing finals by .85 seconds. She took .50 seconds off her previous best of 1:33.34, which was set at the 2021 US Paralympic Team Trials.

At Trials, she also competed in the 400 free and 200 IM, qualifying for finals in both. In the 400, she finished with a 5:18.44, just over 18 seconds slower than her best time from 2019. She finished 5th in the 200 IM, posting a 2:57.33, about 10 seconds off her best, also from 2019.

In 2019, White competed in the Para Pan American Games (Lima, Peru) finishing as a gold medalist in the 100m breaststroke SB8 and a silver medalist in the 400m freestyle S9. Currently, White holds the American record in the 50 SCY breaststroke SB8 (which she set in 2017).

Emmanuel College competes in the Conference Carolinas Championships. At the 2022 Championships, the Emmanuel Lions (670 points) narrowly edged out Barton (664 points) to take home the conference title.

