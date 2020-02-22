Pancake Hot Take: Week 1, Day 3 of Conference Championship Season

This is Pancake Hot Take, where we rate racing on a scale of 1-5 pancakes, and give you our highlights. This is week 1 of major NCAA DI Conference championships, and we are taking you through every day of racing with our picks for the top swims
Day 3 let me down. We just didn’t see records falling like we did the first 2 days! Nevertheless, we do have some pretty exciting swim stories to follow, and some notable swimming. For that, I give Day 3 of conference swimming…
2 PANCAKES
Let’s get into it.
- Race of the Day: I waffled on this one (pun intended) and so I’m doing 2 swim of the days
- At the SEC Champs, Anna Hopkin anchored Arkansas’ 400 medley relay in a blistering 45.78 to register the #5 100 free split of all time
- Up the road in Iowa, Maggie MacNeil started the session off with a 49.42 100 fly, coming in just behind Erika Brown’s newly minted American Record
- Surprise of the Day: Ohio State women kept the hype train rolling, capping a fantastic session with a win in the 200 free relay, upsetting Michigan with a come-from-behind victory. If OSU keeps the lead through tomorrow, it will be the women’s first B1G team title since 1986
- Syrup on Top: Zane Waddell wins the 100 back SEC title in 44.2, THEN turns around and leads Bama’s 400 medley relay off in 44.1, helping them to a 3:02.17 which breaks the SEC meet record
Stay tuned for Pancake Hot Takes every day after finals. And until then… stay hungry.
