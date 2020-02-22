Waddell Leads With 44.1 100 BK as Bama Breaks SEC 400 Medley Relay Meet Record

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Alabama’s Zane Waddell has done it again. Shortly after winning the 100 back title in a new SEC Record, Waddell broke his own mark with a 44.10 to lead off the winning 400 medley relay. That took a tenth off his own record from earlier in the session, when he clocked a 44.24 to win back-to-back title. Waddell, the 2019 World Champion in the 50 back, is the 5th fastest man in history.

SPLITS COMPARISON: 100 BACK

SWIMMER 1ST 25 2ND 25 3RD 25 4TH 25 Waddell Relay Leadoff (not available) 21.10 (not available) 44.10 (23.00) Waddell Individual 10.11 21.09 (10.98) 32.73 (11.64) 44.24 (11.51) Casas Midseason 10.54 21.62 (11.08) 33.19 (11.57) 44.48 (11.29)

The Crimson Tide went on to win the 400 medley relay. Freshman Liam Bell put up a 50.78 on the breast leg. Tyler Sesvold split a 45.09 on the fly. Jonathan Berneburg anchored in 42.20. Berneburg’s 19.88 to the feet was faster than his 20.28 anchor on the 200 medley relay, where he missed the wall and Alabama wound up 4th.

Alabama blew away the SEC Meet Record by over a second with their winning time of 3:02.17. The overall SEC Record stands as a 3:01.39 done by Auburn in 2009.