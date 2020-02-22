2020 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

As the Ohio State women look primed to extend their lead in a huge meet for them so far, we’ll see big guns Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) in the 100 fly, Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern) in the 400 IM and Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) in the 100 back.

Meanwhile, the 200 free and 100 breast are just about anybody’s race; freshmen Cora Dupre (Indiana) and Hannah Bach (Ohio State) lead the two events, respectively, as freshmen and new faces to the A final will vie for titles with seasoned upperclassmen. The session will wrap up tonight with the 3-meter diving finals and the 200 free relay.

100 FLY — FINALS

It was a Michigan 1-2 led by B1G record-holder Maggie MacNeil at 49.42, erasing her meet record and pool record. The sophomore was out to a scorching 23.13 at the first wall, then came back in a 26.29 to finish up with her 49.42, a good two seconds and change clear of anyone else.

UGA transfer Olivia Carter of Michigan touched at 51.67 for second, with Penn State’s Maddie Hart also going under 52 for third at 51.67.

Michigan also picked up the fourth-place slot as Vanessa Krause posted a 52.27, while Miriam Guevara was 52.34 for fifth. The Wolverines move ahead of Ohio State with that event.

400 IM — FINALS

B1G Record: 4:01.35, Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern)

(Northwestern) Meet Record: 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra (Indiana)

Pool Record: 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra (Indiana)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

Defending Champion: Bailey Andison (Indiana)

This one was no contest for Northwestern’s Calypso Sheridan, who won by more than a body length with a 4:03.18. OSU collected the next two spots, as Kathrin Demler posted a 4:05.93 followed by a 4:07.72 from Kristen Romano.

Indiana’s Mackenzie Looze was 4:08.79, followed by Michigan’s Victoria Kwan at 4:09.92.

Molly Kowal of Ohio State rocked a 4:09.93 to claim the B-final win. OSU re-claims the team race lead with a huge event here, swinging into a 52-point lead. The Buckeyes and Wolverines are well ahead of the field with Indiana at a distance third, and Northwestern pulls further into fourth ahead of Minnesota.

200 FREE — FINALS

B1G Record: 1:40.69, Siobhan Haughey (Michigan)

Meet Record: 1:41.57, Siobhan Haughey (Michigan)

Pool Record: 1:44.00, Lillie Hosack (Wisconsin)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98

Defending Champion: Siobhan Haughey (Michigan)

Freshman Cora Dupre of Indiana set a new pool record and personal best to win the 200 free at 1:43.61 as OSU sophomore Georgia White was 1:44.63 for silver, a best time of her own. Dupre blew past a 1:45.27 previous best time from 2018, and White had been 1:45.09 in prelims, which had broken her old best of 1:46.69 from way back in 2016.

Iowa’s Hannah Burvill was third in 1:45.36, and her teammate Alyssa Fluit clocked a 1:45.82 for fourth.

On a 26.21 final 50, Autumn Haebig of Nebraska flew past the field for a B-final win at 1:44.95. That’s a best by over a full second and her first time drop since 2018.

OSU treks further into first place with another event coming up where they’re projected to out-score Michigan.

100 BREAST — FINALS

B1G Record: 55.88, Lilly King (Indiana)

Meet Record: 55.88, Lilly King (Indiana)

Pool Record: 58.76, Emily McClellan (UW-Milwaukee)/Hannah Bach (Ohio State)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.60

Defending Champion: Lilly King (Indiana)

100 BACK — FINALS

3-METER DIVING – FINALS

B1G Record: 430.60, Sarah Bacon (Minnesota)

Meet Record: 430.60, Sarah Bacon (Minnesota)

Pool Record: 410.65, Bianca Alvarez (Ohio State)

Defending Champion: Sarah Bacon (Minnesota)

200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL

B1G Record: 1:26.84, Michigan

Meet Record: 1:26.25, Michigan

Pool Record: 1:28.46, Wisconsin

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43

Defending Champion: Michigan

TEAM SCORES (AFTER 100 FLY)

1. Ohio State University 751 2. Michigan, University of 687 3. Indiana University 521 4. Northwestern University 363 5. Wisconsin, University of, Madi 309 6. University of Minnesota 304 7. Purdue University 272 8. Iowa, University of 253 9. Pennsylvania State University 228 10. University of Nebraska-Lincoln 195 11. Rutgers University 135 12. Michigan State University 114 13. University of Illinois 108