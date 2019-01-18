Pacific Cancels Meet with Nevada-Reno, Will Swim Intrasquad Meet

Courtesy: Pacific Athletics

STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific swimming and diving team canceled it’s dual meet against the University of Nevada-Reno set for today. Due to intemperate weather, the Wolfpack has decided to not make the trip down to Chris Kjeldsen Pool.

The meet would be the second time these two teams have faced each other during the season. The first time being during Pacific’s annual PAC Invite in early October.

The Orange and Black will be still participating in an intrasquad meet today as they honor their nine seniors for their efforts in the pool: Angel Alcala, Isabella Green, Raju Kolluru, Meredith Lillie, Mason Miller, Josh Owens, Cai Hong Singh, Yahav Shahaf, and Dylan Toy.