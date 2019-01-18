Jake, Carson Foster To Compete At Loaded HS Southwest Ohio Classic

Jake Foster and Carson Foster, the former of whom had previously not competed at the high school level, appear on psych sheets for this weekend’s Southwest Ohio Swimming & Diving Classic.

The Fosters are the #1 recruits in the nation for the next two NCAA recruiting classes – Jake with the current senior class of 2019 and Carson in the current junior class graduating in 2020. Jake was previously tied to St. Xavier High School in Ohio, though he never competed for that storied high school team. The brothers now appear on Southwest Ohio Classic psych sheets for Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

The meet has ballooned into one of the biggest high school meeets in the nation, comprising about 3,000 swimmers from 118 schools, per The Springfield News-Sun. The massive event features prelims split between 10 different sites, with the top athletes combining for a join finals session at St. Xavier High School.

The meet also features several non-high school events, including the 400 IM, 400 medley relay, 1650 free and 50s and 200s of fly, back and breast. Jake Foster appears in the 200 and 400 IM plus the 100 breast, while Carson is entered in the 200 free, 100 back, 200 back and 200 fly.

Other big-name prospects competing include Junior Pan Pacs medalist Adam Chaney (swimming for Mason High) and top 20 Class of 2020 recruit Owen Conley (swimming for Waynesville High).