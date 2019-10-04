Oviedo HS Sweeps All 3 Team Titles at the 42nd Annual FSPA Invitational

42nd Annual FSPA High School Invitational

September 28, 2019

Sailfish Splash Aquatic Athletics Center

Stuart, FL

Full Meet Results

Team Scores

On Saturday, the 42nd annual FSPA High School Swimming and Diving Invitational took place in Stuart, FL. Over 900 swimmers from 37 high schools participated in the meet this year, serving as a ‘practice’ state meet that will take place during mid-November.

Dominating the meet this year were class 3A and 4A powerhouses Oviedo and Creekside. Of the 22 events that were contested, Oviedo won a boasting 9 events. At the 2018 4A FHSAA state championships, the Oviedo boys were crowned state champ while the girls were the state runner-ups. Below are the top 4 schools that earned multiple wins at this year’s FSPA invite and their performance at the 2018 FHSAA state series.

School Total Event Wins Class Boys’ State Finish Girls’ State Finish Oviedo 9 4A 1st 2nd Creekside 5 3A 3rd 1st Doral Prep 4 3A 6th 34th Jupiter 2 4A 10th 6th

Opening the meet was the girls’ 200 medley relay, where the Creekside quartet held off Oviedo by 0.06s to win the first event with a final time of 1:45.98. On the boys’ side, Oviedo free anchor Patrick Fry split 20.66 to pass up Doral Prep by 0.28s, winning with a 1:35.00. Later in the meet, Fry went on to win the 50 free with a time of 21.39.

Into the first individual events, Jensen Beach’s Blair Stoneburg held off Creekside’s Brooke Arnold throughout the race to win by two-tenths with a final time of 1:50.39. Meanwhile, Titusville’s Caleb Brandon cruised to an easy winning time of 1:41.68, nearly 2 seconds ahead of runner-up Creekside’s David Gapinski (1:42.79).

Heidi Smithwick of Jupiter came home quick in the free after falling behind runner-up Oviedo’s Gabby Donahue in the back to win the girls’ 200 IM by 5/100 of a second with a 2:05.43. Jupiter teammate Nicolas Gallego dominated the boys’ 200 IM with his top time of 1:57.69, winning by over 2 seconds.

Oviedo’s Kaylin Herbert swept the girls’ sprint free events on Saturday, winning both the 50 free (24.04) and 100 free (52.68). Teammate and 50 free runner-up Abigail Gibbons came back after the diving break to win the 100 fly with a time of 55.84 and pass up Creekside’s Jenny Bird (56.00).

Oviedo’s Carlie Rose brought home her 500 free home 29.45/28.67 to pass up 200 free champ Stoneburg and win the longest event of the meet with a 4:57.15. Stoneburg also finished under the 5-minute barrier with a time of 4:59.15. For the boys, Doral Prep’s Nestor Montero won with a time of 4:35.63, over 6 seconds ahead of Oviedo’s Carter Anderson (4:41.10).

With three events to go in the meet, it was a no-brainer the Oviedo girls’ and combined teams would win. However, it was a tighter battle on the boys’ side between Oviedo and Creekside. While the Oviedo girls won the 200 free relay (1:37.37), the Creekside boys won the relay with a time of 1:28.17 and earned 14 more points than Oviedo in the event.

After taking second place in the 100 fly, Creekside’s Bird powered on to win the girls’ 100 back in a final time of 56.94. Meanwhile, Oviedo’s Tyler Hanley took the title in the boys’ 100 back, clocking in a 51.41. Earlier in the meet, Hanley was the boys’ 100 fly winner with his top time of 51.07.

Creekside’s Madison Koutavas (1:03.83) and Anna Moore (1:04.64) earned a hard-fought 1-2 finish in the girls’ 100 breast. After sprinting to the boys’ 100 free title (46.30), Doral Prep’s Carlos Nava switched up to win the 100 breast (57.09). 200 free champ Titusville’s Brandon also broke a minute with a time of 58.09.

After the Koutavas-Moore finish in the breaststroke, the Creekside girls finished their strong runner-up team finish with their 400 free relay winning time of 3:31.09. Into the final event of the meet, Doral Prep’s event winners Montero (500 FR) and Nava (100 FR/BR) powered their relay to defeat Creekside and Oviedo with their top time of 3:09.27.

Into the final team scores, the girls of Oviedo handily won their 3rd-consecutive FSPA team title by 52 points. After a close second place finish in the last relay, it was not enough for the Creekside boys to take down Oviedo. The boys of Oviedo went on to defend their 2018 team title by 1.5 points.

For the second year in a row, the combined team title was awarded to Oviedo by 53.5 points over top-3 finishers Creekside and Jupiter.

Final Team Scores:

Top 3 Boys’ Teams

Oviedo- 308 pts Creekside- 306.50 pts Doral Prep- 269 pts

Top 3 Girls’ Teams

Oviedo- 420 pts Creekside- 368 pts Jupiter- 226.50 pts

Top 3 Combined Teams