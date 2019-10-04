Washington State HS Record-holder Andrew Witty Verbally Commits to Purdue

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Witty from Bainbridge Island, Washington has verbally committed to Purdue University’s class of 2024. Also heading to West Lafayette next fall will be his future teammates, verbal commits Andrew Swenson, Coleman Modglin, Ethan Shaw, Griffin Seaver, and Kevin O’Dare.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Purdue University. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates and parents for an incredible club and high school experience. I am looking forward to expanding these experiences as a Boilermaker and the opportunities ahead.”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Bainbridge High School, Witty specializes in breast, back, and IM. He was a key member of the Spartans’ squad that won its third consecutive Washington 3A state title last February. He placed 4th in the 200 IM (1:54.05), 3rd in the 100 back (50.79), swam butterfly on the winning 200 medley relay (22.47), and contributed a leg (46.97) on the record-breaking 400 free relay. It was the third year in a row he’d finaled in the 200 IM and 100 back at the WIAA State Meet and it was the third year in a row he’d been on a record-breaking 400 free relay.

Witty swims year-round for Bainbridge Island Swim Club. He had a very successful long-course season this past spring and summer, earning new lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 50/100 back, 50/100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM. He competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100 back, 100 breast and 200 breast, getting PBs in the 100m back (1:00.89) and 100m breast (1:05.48). He also went a best time in the 50m free in time trials (24.64).

Witty will join a Purdue breaststroke training group led by Trent Pellini (51.76/1:56.67) and Nicholas Sherman (55.29/1:59.64). Will Schrensky (55.10/1:59.47) will have graduated by the time Witty starts. It took 55.10/1:58.88 to score in the 100/200 breast at 2019 B1G Men’s Championships.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 56.90

200 breast – 2:02.77

200 IM – 1:54.05

100 back – 50.65

200 back – 1:57.14

