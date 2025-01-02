Olympic Multi-Medalist Emily Seebohm Announces Retirement

One of Australia’s most successful swimmers is hanging up her goggles with the new year’s dawn.

32-year-old Olympic medalist Emily Seebohm revealed her retirement decision this week, posting an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“Swimming has been the biggest thing in my life since making my first Australian Open team at 14 in 2007 fast forward 17 years later and I was able to become a 4 x Olympian with 7 Olympic medals, 5 X World Champion and break 4 World records,” she wrote on social media.”

Seebohm made her Olympic debut at the 2008 Games in Beijing at the age of 16. There she took home gold as a member of the women’s medley relay to kick off her career, followed by a trio of medals in London 4 years later, including silver in the individual 100m backstroke.

In Tokyo, Seebohm earned bronze in the 200m back and gold once again on the medley relay.

She has amassed nearly two dozen medals across both Short Course and Long Course World Championships and still owns two Australian relay records.

Seebohm gave birth to her first child, son Sampson, in September of 2023 and still managed to race at last year’s Olympic Trials. She missed making the team, however, but finaled in both the 100m and 200m back events.

Her last international medals came at the 2018 Commonwealth Games where the Michael Bohl-trained star earned gold in the 50m back, silver in 100m back and bronze in the 200m back.

In 2015 Seebohm suffered knee damage in a horseriding incident and also revealed her endometriosis diagnosis and subsequent treatment in 2017. Most recently, the icon spoke about her battle with eating disorders.

Reflecting on her career, Seebohm gave gratitude to those who helped her along the way, saying, “To my amazing family who gave me every opportunity under the sun to chase my dreams (and some days or most give me the push I needed) To working with the best coaches in the world Matt Brown (from a 10 year old to 2015 and again 2023-2024) and Michael Bohl (2019-2021)

“To the many Dolphins swim team members and staff I worked with over the years that helped me train harder and race smarter. To the ones that had my back and cheered me on. To the fans that supported me and appreciated me. Thank you is just not enough. It meant the world to me to be able to do what I did and I had a blast!

“You’ll always find me near the water just maybe not behind the blocks!

“Dolphin 654 hanging up the green and gold.”