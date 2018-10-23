Olympic Coach and Swimmer, Brett Hawke Joins Fitter and Faster Executive Team

David Arluck, Founder and President of Fitter and Faster, brings Olympic swimmer and coach, Brett Hawke, onto the team full-time. Arluck made the announcement on his Facebook page today:

I’m proud to report that internationally recognized swim coach Brett Hawke is joining Fitter and Faster full-time as Development Director of Swim Clinics and Camps!

When you have a chance please check out this blog post on Brett coming on board as part of FFT’s expansion. There are some nice quotes in the article from Dave Marsh, Sergio Lopez Miro and Bruno G Fratus too.

See the official Fitter and Faster announcement below:

We are proud and excited to announce that internationally recognized swim coach Brett Hawke is joining Fitter and Faster full-time as Development Director of Swim Clinics and Camps!

In this newly created position at Fitter and Faster, Coach Hawke is charged with increasing the number and locations of customized swim clinics and camps that are available and even more beneficial to competitive swimmers and coaches in every community throughout North America and other strategic locations worldwide.

Hawke comes to Fitter and Faster with a highly accomplished resume which includes being on deck at five Olympic Games as a competitor and swim coach. He was the Head Coach at Auburn University from 2009 through 2018 where he led the team to a National Championship in 2009 and was named the NCAA Coach of the Year. During his tenure at Auburn, Hawke was also the owner and director of the highly successful “Auburn Swim Camps”.

“Our sport just got better- thank you to Fitter and Faster for supporting and challenging Brett with his creativity and passion. Brett Hawke has been a success at every level of our great sport. As a world-class athlete he was a fierce competitor who led Auburn to our first of many NCAA Championships. As a coach Brett has proven to be a skilled technician and master motivator at every level. His record with developmental, collegiate and Olympic level coaching has established him as one of the top coaches in the world.“

— David March, 2016 United States Olympic Swim Team – Head Coach for women, David Marsh

At Fitter and Faster Hawke will cultivate relationships with coaches throughout the world to better understand the needs of their local swim community and develop curriculum topics that enable Fitter and Faster participants including swimmers, parents and coaches to continuously improve their performance.

“Coach Brett is one of the best in the business. I had the opportunity to work under Coach Brett. He has a passion for the sport and more importantly the ability to empower young people to be the best they can be like not many in the swimming world. Besides his technical and knowledge of physiology, Coach Brett is a very good person with the ability to relate to swimmers of all ages and abilities.”

— Sergio Lopez, Current Head Coach at Virginia Tech. Former Head coach at the famous Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida and coach to many swimmers who competed at the Olympics.

Several athletes who made it to the podium at the World Championships and Olympic Games were coached by Hawke.

“Brett has been playing a much bigger role than the regular swim coach in my life. His coaching abilities go beyond laps and drills. Mentoring, motivating and leading his swimmers to become better people are a few of his best traits.”

— Bruno Fratus, two-time Olympian. Swimmer with the most sub-22 LCM 50 freestyles in history.

Hawke joins an Executive Team at Fitter and Faster that includes Founder and President David Arluck and two-time Olympian and Elite Clinician Chloe Sutton. “Hawke joining our team is a natural, yet super exciting next step for the company. We have a responsibility to swimmers, coaches and parents to continue evolving and offering the best competitive swimming learning experiences in the world. Brett’s experience and success at every level of the sport will be incredibly valuable to our customers”, said Arluck.

The addition of Hawke to Fitter and Faster’s Executive team is part of the company’s expansion. Since being founded in 2009, Fitter and Faster has become North America’s largest swim clinic and camp producer for competitive swimmers. In 2018 Fitter and Faster will produce more than 400 sessions of swim clinics in 40 states serving more than 15,000 participating competitive swimmers, coaches and parents. Fitter and Faster is also the producer of the world-renowned Swim Videos on Demand service, providing the competitive swimming community throughout the world with best-in-class video footage and explanation of drills to improve technique.

