Earhart Selected to Lead CSCAA as Executive Director

Courtesy: College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of American

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Earhart as Executive Director effective October 21st. The CSCAA Executive Board elevated Earhart from his position as Interim Executive Director following Joel Shinofield’s acceptance of a position with USA Swimming.

“I sincerely appreciate the trust the board of directors has given me,” Earhart stated. “This [intercollegiate swimming and diving] has been my lifeblood since my first practice at Buena Vista College. It has enriched my life, creates value on each of our campuses, and helps drive our success on the international stage.”

Clark Campbell, CSCAA President expressed confidence in Earhart: “We are thrilled Greg Earhart has accepted the position as the CSCAA Executive Director. His background and his year working with Joel [Shinofield] give us confidence that the association and sport will continue to grow. He has shared his vision for what’s next with the board and it truly is exciting. There is no better person on the planet leading us forward.”

Earhart has served the CSCAA since May 2015 when he was hired as Director of Research and Programs. Earhart has been key to the association’s efforts to protect, preserve and expand college swimming and diving. His efforts have included nearly two hundred proposals that have helped lead to the establishment of seventy-nine new teams.

Earhart has spent twenty-one seasons on the pool deck with stops at Minnesota, Indiana, Carthage College, Arizona State University and most-recently as volunteer assistant at Colorado College. Earhart’s name has long been synonymous with college swimming and diving, having established CollegeSwimming.com (now SwimCloud) in 1999.