Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Olympic Champ Katinka Hosszu No Shows 100 Back Prelims At World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hungarian Katinka Hosszu was a no-show this morning in the preliminaries of the women’s 100 backstroke, dropping the event from her schedule to leave her with just four individual events for the competition.

Hosszu was the 2016 Olympic champion in the event, setting the Hungarian National Record in a time of 58.45.

At the last two World Championships in Kazan and Budapest, the now 30-year-old qualified first and second overall respectively out of the heats before scratching the semis (in what are her #2 and #3 swims ever, 58.78 and 58.80).

This year she had been as fast as 59.58 which tied her for 10th in the world coming into this meet.

With this event gone, she still has the 200 IM final later on during day two, along with the 200 free, 200 back and 400 IM on her schedule. The 200 free prelims will kick off on day three.

Louise Hansson of Sweden also didn’t show for her heat in the event.

In her absence, Canadian Kylie Masse cruised to the top seed in a time of 58.91, followed by Australians Minna Atherton (59.22) and Kaylee McKeown (59.25).

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
MIKE IN DALLAS

Actually, a pretty smart move considering the rest of her program.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
Nswim

Going for that 200 IM WR

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
John

I hope Shane has booked some bench time with his tattooist

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 seconds ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!