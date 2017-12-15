Olympians Shine at KMSC Friday Finals

KING MARLIN SWIM CLUB 2017 PRO-AM CLASSIC

December 14-17, 2017

LISD Westside Aquatic Center, Lewisville, Texas

Psyche Sheet

Results are available on Meet Mobile

Short Course Yards

The fun atmosphere and prize money offered at the KMSC Pro-Am Classic always seems to bring out big swims, not just from the pro’s putting on a show while earning their Christmas bonus, but also from the amateurs who are eager for their chance to chase them down.

Friday night action began with Ashley Twichell earning her second win of the weekend, this time taking home the $600 prize for 1:47.89 in the 200 Freestyle. She was once again pushed by Erica Sullivan from Sandpipers of Nevada who touched at 1:48.41. Wichita Swim Club’s Astrid Dirkzwager followed closely for third place, joining the leaders under 1:50 with her 1:49.63 finish.

The men’s 200 Freestyle almost looked like a practiced synchro routine as Olympic 800 meter Freestyle Relay teammates Clark Smith and Jack Conger raced side by side with nearly perfectly matching splits throughout. Conger managed to take the win with a slightly quicker 24.42 final split, edging out Smith 1:36.29 to 1:36.82. Princeton Alum Teo D’Alessandro claimed the $100 prize for third place at 1:37.88.

The women’s 100 Breaststroke was all amateur, with Allie Rogers from Little Rock Dolphins breaking away from the pack to claim the win with 1:04.38. Sandpipers’ Reese Hazan (1:05.06,) and Sienna Plantation’s Bryony Kennett (1:05.56) completed the podium with second and third respectively.

The men’s Breast saw Chuck Katis repeat for the top prize, holding off Longhorn star Will Licon, 52.09 to 52.46. Teo D’Alessandro claimed the third place prize for the second time in the session with 54.18.

Side-breather Hannah Saiz defended her 2016 Pro-Am title in the women’s 100 Fly with 54.79, fighting hard on the second 50 to fend off another Sandpiper, Chloe Freeman, who touched at 55.02. Texas Ford Aquatics’ Ashlyn Fiorilli was also in the hunt, taking third with 55.26.

TXLA’s Tripp Cooper was out like a shot in the men’s 100 Fly with a 21.26 split, but Texas teammate Bryce Bohman crushed the second half, sneaking past for the win with 46.42 over Cooper’s 46.48. Michigan commit Patrick Callan claimed third with 48.29.

The women’s 400 IM was completely owned by Sandpipers of Nevada, as Hazan (4:18.11,) Sullivan (4:20.12,) and Grace Siebmann (4:24.07) left all other teams off the podium. The men’s 400 IM saw Sandpipers’ teammates Joseph Gutierrez and Brennan Gravley in second and third with 3:59.06 and 4:00.34 respectively. It was Olympian Will Licon who took the top prize, almost thirteen seconds ahead of the pack at 3:46.32.

The Sandpiper squad of Freeman, Victoria Gutierrez, Allie Emery and Sullivan combined to take the women’s 400 Freestyle Relay with 3:27.95. Wichita Swim Club claimed the men’s 400, when the team of Benjamin Patton, Sam Hutchinson, Joon Hee Ooten and Hugh McPherson held on for the win by just a hundredth of a second, nearly having the title stolen by a hard charging 44.59 anchor from Trident’s Patrick Callan who touched at 3:09.10 to WSC’s 3:09.09.

Pro-Am excitement continues with the 200 IM, 200 Breast, 100 Back, 500 Free, 400 Medley Relay and the fan favorite 50 Freestyle shoot-out Saturday at 5pm CST.