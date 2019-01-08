Olympians, National Teamers Scratch on Day Before Knoxville PSS

When the original psych sheets for the 2019 Pro Swim Series opener in Knoxville were released, it appeared as though the series had ‘weathered the storm’ of changing venues to smaller cities with smaller airports and fewer direct flights.

While the meets still include a number of stars and superstars (including the 2018 Swammy Award winner for Female Athlete of the Year Katie Ledecky), it took a blow in terms of depth with a number of big name swimmers, including Olympic Champions, dropping the meet in a new version of the psych sheets released on Tuesday.

Day-Before Psych Sheet Scratches: