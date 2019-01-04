2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Psych Sheets

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

January 9-12, 2018

Knoxville, TN

Psych sheets for the upcoming Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville are available now on the live results page, accessible by clicking on each event. This will be the first look at a new Pro Swim Series layout, which will include completely novel sites (like Knoxville).

Katie Ledecky will be in attendance next week, with a notable absence from the 800 free, which is on Wednesday night. That may have something to do with the Stanford academic quarter starting on Monday and trying to stay in Palo Alto for as much class and study time as possible. The two-time Olympian and world record-holder is still entered in the 200/400/1500 free and 400 IM.

Backstroke world record holders Kathleen Baker and Ryan Murphy will be in attendance, as well as sprint star Simone Manuel, as a huge portion of the U.S. National team entered to race in Knoxville. Essentially, the top tier of American breaststrokers on the men’s side (Kevin Cordes, Michael Andrew, Cody Miller, Nic Fink, Andrew Wilson, and Josh Prenot) and the American backstrokers on the women’s side (Baker along with Olivia Smoliga, Regan Smith, Isabelle Stadden, Ali Deloof, Lisa Bratton and Phoebe Bacon) will be racing.

For not being the most accessible natatorium in terms of direct flights, Knoxville will be attracting a very sizable and talented group of athletes. Chase Kalisz will compete in the 200 IM, 200 fly, and 200 breast, while butterfliers Pace Clark, Gianluca Urlando, Justin Wright and Tom Shields are scheduled to compete. American standouts on the women’s side, Kelsi Dahlia and Hali Flickinger, are entered to race as well.

A Canadian contingent dots the psych sheets, with big names Penny Oleksiak, Kierra Smith, and Emily Overholt listed alongside rising talents Gabe Mastromatteo, Jade Hannah, Faith Knelson, and Madison Broad. American teenagers who have made some noise recently, like Erica Sullivan, Charlotte Hook, Alex Walsh, and Carson Foster are all entered, too.