Olivia Wunsch Rips 52.52 SCM 100 Free As #2 Aussie 17-Yr-Old In History

2023 KNOX PYMBLE SC INVITATIONAL (NEW SOUTH WALES)
- Saturday, August 12th & Sunday, August 13th
- Pymble Ladies College Aquatic Centre, New South Wales, Australia
- SCM (25m)
- Results – Meet Mobile: KPSC Invitational
We reported how the Queensland Short Course Championships concluded yesterday while a smaller meet, the Knox Pymble Swim Club Invitational, also wrapped up from Australia.
Taking place at Pymble Ladies College Aquatic Centre in New South Wales, Australia, the KPSC Invitational saw 17-year-old Olivia Wunsch put up an eye-catching performance in short course.
Wunsch took on the 100m freestyle where the teen logged a new personal best of 52.52 (splits not available at the time of publishing). The Carlisle athlete’s performance hacked over half a second off of her previous career-quickest result of 53.29 from last month’s New South Wales Metro SC Championships.
Wunsch’s 52.52 performance now renders her Auastralia’s 2nd-swiftest 17-year-old girl in history and just the 2nd sub-53-second performer. Only Olympic champion Emma McKeon has put up a quicker swim at that age.
All-Time Australian 17-Year-Old Girl SCM 100 Freestyle Performers
- Emma McKeon 52.41, 2011
- Olivia Wunsch 52.52, 2023
- Emily Seebohm 53.05, 2009
- Shayna Jack 53.77, 2016
- Gabriella Peiniger 53.79, 2019
- Gemma Cooney 53.95, 2017
- Alice Mills 54.15, 2003
- Bronte Job 54.25 2020
- Chelsea Gillett 54.26 2014
- Ami Matsuo 54.49 2014
As a 17-year-old Wunsch already ranks as Australia’s 6th-fastest for her age in the SCM 50 free (24.69) and the 2nd-fastest for her age in the SCM 100 fly (56.76).
Olivia is making great progress this year. And being #2 in 100 fly SCM for her age is a good sign. Australia will need a new competitive 100 Butterflyer to emerge soon to keep our medley relay in the gold medal hunt.
USA can’t catch a break lol
This is a great swim but so everyone is clear it was done in 25M pool (I know it says so in the article, but some people go straight to the comments section!)