Olivia Wunsch Rips 52.52 SCM 100 Free As #2 Aussie 17-Yr-Old In History

2023 KNOX PYMBLE SC INVITATIONAL (NEW SOUTH WALES)

Saturday, August 12th & Sunday, August 13th

Pymble Ladies College Aquatic Centre, New South Wales, Australia

SCM (25m)

Results – Meet Mobile: KPSC Invitational

We reported how the Queensland Short Course Championships concluded yesterday while a smaller meet, the Knox Pymble Swim Club Invitational, also wrapped up from Australia.

Taking place at Pymble Ladies College Aquatic Centre in New South Wales, Australia, the KPSC Invitational saw 17-year-old Olivia Wunsch put up an eye-catching performance in short course.

Wunsch took on the 100m freestyle where the teen logged a new personal best of 52.52 (splits not available at the time of publishing). The Carlisle athlete’s performance hacked over half a second off of her previous career-quickest result of 53.29 from last month’s New South Wales Metro SC Championships.

Wunsch’s 52.52 performance now renders her Auastralia’s 2nd-swiftest 17-year-old girl in history and just the 2nd sub-53-second performer. Only Olympic champion Emma McKeon has put up a quicker swim at that age.

All-Time Australian 17-Year-Old Girl SCM 100 Freestyle Performers

Emma McKeon 52.41, 2011 Olivia Wunsch 52.52, 2023 Emily Seebohm 53.05, 2009 Shayna Jack 53.77, 2016 Gabriella Peiniger 53.79, 2019 Gemma Cooney 53.95, 2017 Alice Mills 54.15, 2003 Bronte Job 54.25 2020 Chelsea Gillett 54.26 2014 Ami Matsuo 54.49 2014

As a 17-year-old Wunsch already ranks as Australia’s 6th-fastest for her age in the SCM 50 free (24.69) and the 2nd-fastest for her age in the SCM 100 fly (56.76).