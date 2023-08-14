Fairfield University Adds UNCA Transfer Nora Segurola for 2023-2024 School Year

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After spending the first four years of her collegiate career at the University of North Carolina, Asheville, Nora Segurola of San Sebastian, Spain has announced that she will be using her final year of NCAA eligibility at Fairfield University.

“I am very grateful to have finished 4 amazing years as a Bulldog at UNC Asheville, and I am incredibly excited to announce that I will be joining Fairfield University for my 5th year! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for helping me through this process! GO STAGS! “

Segurola leaves UNCA as one of the program’s top swimmers all time. She holds program records in both the 100 back (54.32) and 200 back (1:58.01) while also ranking in the school’s top-10 for the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free.

At Segurola’s final meet for Asheville, the 2023 CCSA Swimming and Diving Championships, she finished as a finalist in all three of her individual events. Her top finish came in the 100 back, where she took second in 54.66. She also added a fourth-place finish in the 200 free (1:50.71) and fifth in the 200 back (1:59.92).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.21

100 free – 51.15

200 free – 1:50.71

100 back – 54.66

200 back – 1:59.29

Segurola is a huge addition to the Fairfield program, with times that not only would have led the program last season, but are also faster than the current program records. She’s already been faster than the school records in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 free and is only just off the school’s 50 free and 100 free records.

Last season, Fairfield narrowly edged out Niagara University to claim the 2023 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Swimming and Diving Championships title. Segurola would have handily claimed titles in the sprint freestyle and backstroke events with her lifetime bests.

With her move, Segurola will be transitioning from training under one member of the 2023 World University Games coaching staff to another. At Asheville, she trained under assistant coach Ian Quinn. She’ll now be training under Fairfield head coach Jacy Dyer, who is serving as the head coach of the United States World University Games team in Chengdu this summer.

Dyer is coming off of her first season at the helm of the Fairfield program after joining during the team from Virginia Tech in 2022. In her first season with the team, she led the Stags to the conference title, was named the MAAC Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year, and helped Erini Pappas to be named MAAC Women’s Most Outstanding Swimmer of the Year.

