Armbruster & Groves Among Returnees At 2023 QLD SC Championships

2023 QUEENSLAND SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, August 11th – Sunday, August 13th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

SCM (25m)

Results

The 2023 Queensland Short Course Championships concluded over the weekend with several notable swimmers diving back into the water after some time away.

We reported how Olympic medalist Chelsea Hodges made her post-surgery debut, winning both the women’s 50m and 100m breaststroke events at the Brisbane Aquatic Center.

Olympic medalist Mitch Larkin was another Olympian who raced over the weekend after the 30-year-old Chandler ace opted out of this year’s Australian World Championships Trials.

In Queensland, Larkin took on the 100m and 200m backstroke events, posting gold medal-worthy results of 52.37 and 1:56.16, respectively.

Larkin owns a lifetime best of 49.03 in the 100m distance and 1:45.63 in the 200m distance with both times having been achieved in 2015. That was the same year Larkin became the long course world champion in both events.

All Comers Record holder Ben Armbruster was yet another returnee who competed at these short course championships.

The 21-year-old Bond University speedster is coming back after having taken care of a rib injury that sidelined him from the Aussie World Trials.

Armbruster won the men’s 50m fly here in 23.24 and collected a trio of silver medals. He clocked a time of 22.06 in the 50m free, 52.07 in the 100m fly and 23.83 in the 50m back in his post-rehabilitation appearance.

Finally, 2016 Olympic medalist Maddie Groves took to the Brisbane Aquatic Center for her first competition in nearly two years.

According to the Swimming Australia results database, the last time 28-year-old Groves raced was at the 2021 Sydney Open and Uni Nationals.

This weekend Groves posted a time of 27.00 in the 50m fly and 25.69 in the 50m free to place 3rd and 2nd, respectively.

