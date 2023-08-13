Aussie Chelsea Hodges Makes Post-Surgery Return At QLD SC Championships

2023 QUEENSLAND SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, August 11th – Sunday, August 13th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

SCM (25m)

Results

Chelsea Hodges of Australia made her return to the pool after having missed this year’s significant meets due to surgery.

The 22-year-old Olympic gold medalist was sidelined from the Australian Championships, Australian Trials and World Championships this summer after having undergone surgery to repair torn cartilage in her right hip Seven years ago, Hodges had the same major surgery on her left hip.

“This year hasn’t planned out how I expected but I’ll be coming back stronger than ever,” Hodges said in April.

Now four months later, Hodges was among the competitors at the Queensland Short Course Championships which just concluded tonight from the Brisbane Aquatic Center.

The Southport swimmer contested the 50m and 100m breaststroke events where she topped the podium in each. Hodges clocked 30.73 in the former and 1:06.67 in the latter in her elite domestic meet debut.

For perspective, Hodges owns a lifetime best of 29.84 in the 50m and 1:04.78 in the 100m with both times having been produced last year.

Hodges’ return to the pool is a welcome site for Australian swimming fans who were missing both her and breaststroking teammate Jenna Strauch in Fukuoka.

Both women have played key roles in the Aussies’ medley relays in the past and their absences left Abbey Harkin to fulfill the role this time around.

Harkin split 1:07.07 on the women’s medley relay this summer and, although the Aussies still snagged silver, her outing was well off 1:05.99 performance Strauch put up a year earlier in Budapest and the 1:05.57 Hodges logged in Tokyo at the Olympic Games.