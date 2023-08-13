Australian Billionaire Boosts Investment in Swimming with World Championship Bonuses

Gina Rinehart, the wealthiest person in Australia, has pledged $3 million Australian dollars ($1.9 million U.S. dollars) to support swimming, artistic swimming, rowing, and volleyball ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics through the Patron’s Medal Achievement Incentive Fund.

The new program offers bonuses for both the recent World Championships and upcoming Olympics that match the World Aquatics figures of $20,000 for a gold medal, $15,000 for silver, $10,000 for bronze, and $30,000 for a world record, but in Australian dollars instead of U.S. dollars.

At just 19 years old, Mollie O’Callaghan brought home five golds and a silver from Fukuoka last month while also breaking four world records, earning her $103,690 from World Aquatics and an extra $72,315 from the Patron’s Medal Achievement Incentive Fund for a total of $176,005 (USD). Ariarne Titmus saw her payday spike from $85,357 to $142,234 thanks to the partnership.

The same payment distribution system was dealt out to the Australian Para swim team, which enjoyed its best Worlds performance in a decade and was rewarded with $289,263 collectively. The money is especially meaningful for Para swimmers and rowers who did not previously earn prize money from their governing bodies.

Rinehart got involved in financing Olympic sports after the Aussies won just one gold medal in the pool at the London 2012 Olympics, reportedly investing $60 million Australian dollars ($38.9 million) of her multi-billion dollar mining fortune over the past decade. The donations are reportedly considered to be the biggest ever from an individual to an Olympic team anywhere in the world.

Rinehart attended the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, appearing alongside Kyle Chalmers‘ mom in an Instagram post by the reigning 100 free world champion. The Aussies amassed an impressive 13 gold medals, 7 silvers and 5 bronze for a total of 25 medals at the 2023 World Championships, rendering the competition just the second time since the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne that Australia beat the U.S. in the medal table at an elite international meet.

Shayna Jack, who won three world titles on Aussie relays in Fukuoka along with an individual silver in the 50 free, praised Rinehart as a “generous and supportive person.” The 24-year-old Jack noted that “more athletes would retire well and truly before their 30s if it wasn’t for Ms. Rinehart’s generosity.”

However, Rinehart’s generosity can be conditional. Last year, she pulled nearly $10 million in funding from Netball Australia after players raised issues with wearing a uniform featuring the logo of her family’s mining company, Hancock Prospecting, where she serves as executive chairman. Some critics were concerned about environmental impact while others referenced anti-indigenous comments made by her father, Lang Hancock, before his death in 1992. Among them was a statement that, “and when they had gravitated there, I would dope the water up so that they were sterile and would breed themselves out in the future, and that would solve the problem.”