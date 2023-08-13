2023 LEN U23 Championships Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 LEN U23 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, August 11th – Sunday, August 13th
- Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times – Local: Prelims – 9:30 am / Finals – 6:00 pm
- Start Times – EST: Prelims – 4:30 am / Finals – 1:00 pm
The final day of the LEN U23 Championships are upon us, with action kicking off at 6pm local (1pm Eastern) in Dublin, Ireland.
A full agenda of events are ready to unfold, with swimmers vying for more hardware to wrap up the first-ever edition of the competition.
Mona McSharry and Daniel Wiffen are among the host nation’s swimmers ready to take center stage, while South Africans Pieter Coetze and Matt Sates will also be diving in.
American’s Mitchell Mason, Isabelle Stadden and Evelyn Davis will also be ready to rumble during this final session.
Both the men’s and women’s 100m freestyle battles are among the races, while their respective 50m fly sprints will be contested as well. The evening will wrap up with a mixed free relay.
As a reminder, only European athletes earn gold, silver and bronze. Non-European finishers receive commemorative medals and are not technically on the podium.
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL
- World Record – 2:17.55 Evgenia Chikunova (RUS) 2023
- World Junior Recrd – 2:19.64 Viktoria Gunes (TUR) 2015
- European Record – 2:19.11 Rikee Moeller Pedersen (DEN) 2013
- European Junior Record – 2:19.64 Viktoria Gunes (TUR) 2015
GOLD – Mona McSharry (IRL) 2:25.49
SILVER – Lilly Booker (GBR) 2:26.37
BRONZE – Ana Blazevic (CRO) 2:26.61
It was the Mona McSharry show in this women’s 200m breaststroke as the Irish Olympian clinched the victory in a time of 2:25.49.
Leading wire-to-wire, the University of Tennessee swimmer opened in 1:09.35 and brought it home in 1:16.14 to complete her breaststroke sweep. McSharry already topped the 50m breast podium in 30.37 and the 100m breast podium in 1:06.69 in front of her home crowd.
Great Britain’s Lilly Booker snagged silver in 2:26.37 while Croatia’s Ana Blazevic rounded out the top 3 in 2:26.61.
McSharry has already been as quick as 2:24.50 this year, the Irish national record she produced at May’s Glasgow International Swim Meet.
Bronze medalist Blazevic is also her nation’s record holder, having notched a time of 2:25.94 also in May this year.
MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL
- World Record – 51.60 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 2022
- World Junior Record – 52.53 Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2018
- European Record – 51.60 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 2022
- European Junior Record – 52.53 Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2018
GOLD – Piete Coetze (RSA) 53.44
SILVER – Jonathon Adam (GBR) 53.67
BRONZE – Kai van Westering (NED) 54.08
The bronze medal went to Evangelos Makrygiannis (GRE) – 54.40
While Jonathon ‘Jono’ Adam of Great Britain led the field with a front half of 25.57, South African Pieter Coetze ultimately got to the wall first to take gold in this men’s 100m backstroke.
19-year-old Coetze, who is committed to competing for the Cal Bears, clinched the win in a time of 53.44 while Adam settled for silver just .13 behind in 53.67.
Dutch swimmer Kai van Westering also landed on the podium with bronze in a time of 54.08.
Coetze owns a lifetime best of 52.78 in this event, a time he produced at the South African National Championships this past April. He already took silver in the 200m back in a time of 1:57.05 and 50m back gold in 24.89.
As a refresher, Coetze and teammate Sates both opted out of this year’s World Championships. Post-race Coetze says he looks to add more international racing into his schedule over the next 12 months readying for Paris 2024.
WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL
- World Record – 24.43 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2014
- World Junior Record – 25.46 Rikako Ikee (JPN) 2017
- European Record – 24.43 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2014
- European Junior Record – 25.66 Benchmark
GOLD – Neza Klancar (SLO) 26.02
SILVER – Aleyna Ozkan (TUR) 26.17
BRONZE – Julia Maik (POL) 26.26
Claiming her third gold medal here in fewer than 24 hours, 23-year-old Neza Klancar of Slovenia won this women’s 50m fly.
Klancar clocked a time of 26.02 to hold off Turkey’s Aleyna Ozkan who touched in 26.17. Poland’s Julia Maik was next in 26.26 for the bronze medal.
Ozkan’s silver medal-worthy 26.17 sliced .02 off of her own former national record of 26.19 established at the Turkish Summer Championships just earlier this month.
In addition to taking the individual 50m free last night in a new national record of 24.76, Klancar also wound up on top of the women’s 50m free skins race which was an additional 3 rounds at the end of last night’s finals session.
MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 46.86 David Popovici (ROU) 2022
- World Junior Record – 46.86 David Popovici (ROU) 2022
- European Record – 46.86 David Popovici (ROU) 2022
- European Junior Record – 46.86 David Popovici (ROU) 2022
SILVER – Ed Mildred (GBR) 48.90
BRONZE – Ralph Daleiden (LUX) 49.06
Despite taking the top seed this morning in a near-lifetime best of 48.83, Luxembourg swimmer Ralph Daleiden settled for the bronze medal tonight in this 100m free in a time of 49.06.
It was America’s Patrick Sammon who soared to the wall first, clinching gold in a time of 48.53.
Sammon was right with the field at the halfway mark, opening in 23.43. But the Arizona State University Sun Devil turned it on in the final 20m to ultimately get there in a result just off his career-quickest of 48.46 from this year’s U.S. Nationals.
Great Britain’s Ed Mildred snagged the silver tonight in 48.90. That marks just the 4th time Mildred has been under the 49-second threshold in this race.
Sammon was the silver medalist in the 200m free on night one here in Dublin (1:47.27).
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 15:20.48 Katie Ledecky (USA) 2018
- World Junior Record – 15:28.36 Katie Ledecky (USA) 2014
- European Record – 15:38.88 Lotte Friis (DEN) 2013
- European Junior Record – 15:55.23 Merve Tuncel (TUR) 2021
GOLD – Isabel Gose (GER) 16:02.89
SILVER – Paige McKenna (USA) 16:22.76
BRONZE – Celine Rieder (GER) 16:23.17
The bronze medal went to Giulia Salin (ITA) – 16:26.10.
Germany’s Isabel Gose topped this women’s 1500m free podium, hitting a time of 16:02.89 to beat the fastest heat by nearly 20 seconds. The 21-year-old led a trio of Germans who all finished in the top 4, with teammate Celine Rieder clocking 16:13.17 as the silver medalist and Leonie Maertens claiming bronze in 16:25.54.
However, as one nation can only claim 2 medals, the bronze actually went to Italy’s Giulia Salin who put up a mark of 16:26.10.
Earning the ceremonial silver was American Paige McKenna who posted a time of 16:22.76 to touch behind Gose. That’s within striking distance of her own lifetime best of 16:20.66 from this year’s U.S. Nationals
Gose owns a lifetime best of 15:54.58 from when she placed 6th in this event at this year’s World Championships. She’s already won 400m free (4:05.96) and 800m free (8:20.80) golds here in Dublin.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL
- World Record – 2:03.14 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
- World Junior Record – 2:03.35 Regan Smith (USA) 2019
- European Record – 2:04.94 Anastasia Fesikova (RUS) 2009
- European Junior Record – 2:06.62 Benchmark
SILVER – Aviv Barzelay (ISR) 2:11.35
BRONZE – Lotte Hosper (NED) 2:13.47
Post-race, Stadden said she wanted to be more in the 2:08 territory. Stadden owns a lifetime best of 2:07.28 from 2021 and hit 2:07.69 at this year's U.S. Nationals.
Stadden of the Cal Bears took 50m back silver on day one and 100m back gold last night.
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
- World Record – 56.88 Adam Peaty (GBR) 2019
- World Junior Record – 59.01 Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 2017
- European Record – 56.88 Adam Peaty (GBR) 2019
- European Junior Record – 59.01 Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 2017
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 51.71 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017
- World Junior Record – 52.70 Penny Oleksiak (CAN) 2016
- European Record – 51.71 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017
- European Junior Record – 53.61 Freya Anderson (GBR) 2018
MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL
- World Record – 22.27 Andrii Govorov (UKR) 2018
- World Junior Record – 22.96 Diogo Ribeiro (POR) 2022
- European Record – 22.27 Andrii Govorov (UKR) 2018
- European Junior Record – 22.96 Diogo Ribeiro (POR) 2022
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record – 1:54.00 Ryan Lochte (USA) 2011
- World Junior Record – 1:56.99 Hubert Kos (HUN) 2021
- European Record – 1:54.82 Leon Marchand (FRA) 2023
- European Junior Record – 1:56.99 Hubert Kos (HUN) 2021
MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 7:32.12 Zhang Lin (CHN) 2009
- World Junior Record – 7:43.37 Lorenzo Galossi (ITA) 2022
- European Record – 7:39.19 Daniel Wiffen (IRL) 2023
- European Junior Record – 7:43.37 Lorenzo Galossi (ITA) 2022
MIXED 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record – 3:18.83 Australia (AUS) 2023
- World Junior Record – 3:25.92 United States (USA) 2019
- European Record – 3:21.68 Great Britain (GBR) 2023
- European Junior Record – 3:27.35 Russia (RUS) 2020
Ireland has done a nice job giving the home crowd a good show with its bigger stars. McSharry genuinely glowing to get that win in front of home fans–very cool.