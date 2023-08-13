2023 LEN U23 Championships Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 LEN U23 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of the LEN U23 Championships are upon us, with action kicking off at 6pm local (1pm Eastern) in Dublin, Ireland.

A full agenda of events are ready to unfold, with swimmers vying for more hardware to wrap up the first-ever edition of the competition.

Mona McSharry and Daniel Wiffen are among the host nation’s swimmers ready to take center stage, while South Africans Pieter Coetze and Matt Sates will also be diving in.

American’s Mitchell Mason, Isabelle Stadden and Evelyn Davis will also be ready to rumble during this final session.

Both the men’s and women’s 100m freestyle battles are among the races, while their respective 50m fly sprints will be contested as well. The evening will wrap up with a mixed free relay.

As a reminder, only European athletes earn gold, silver and bronze. Non-European finishers receive commemorative medals and are not technically on the podium.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 2:17.55 Evgenia Chikunova (RUS) 2023

World Junior Recrd – 2:19.64 Viktoria Gunes (TUR) 2015

European Record – 2:19.11 Rikee Moeller Pedersen (DEN) 2013

European Junior Record – 2:19.64 Viktoria Gunes (TUR) 2015

GOLD – Mona McSharry (IRL) 2:25.49

SILVER – Lilly Booker (GBR) 2:26.37

BRONZE – Ana Blazevic (CRO) 2:26.61

It was the Mona McSharry show in this women’s 200m breaststroke as the Irish Olympian clinched the victory in a time of 2:25.49.

Leading wire-to-wire, the University of Tennessee swimmer opened in 1:09.35 and brought it home in 1:16.14 to complete her breaststroke sweep. McSharry already topped the 50m breast podium in 30.37 and the 100m breast podium in 1:06.69 in front of her home crowd.

Great Britain’s Lilly Booker snagged silver in 2:26.37 while Croatia’s Ana Blazevic rounded out the top 3 in 2:26.61.

McSharry has already been as quick as 2:24.50 this year, the Irish national record she produced at May’s Glasgow International Swim Meet.

Bronze medalist Blazevic is also her nation’s record holder, having notched a time of 2:25.94 also in May this year.

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

World Record – 51.60 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 2022

World Junior Record – 52.53 Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2018

European Record – 51.60 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 2022

European Junior Record – 52.53 Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2018

GOLD – Piete Coetze (RSA) 53.44

SILVER – Jonathon Adam (GBR) 53.67

BRONZE – Kai van Westering (NED) 54.08

The bronze medal went to Evangelos Makrygiannis (GRE) – 54.40

While Jonathon ‘Jono’ Adam of Great Britain led the field with a front half of 25.57, South African Pieter Coetze ultimately got to the wall first to take gold in this men’s 100m backstroke.

19-year-old Coetze, who is committed to competing for the Cal Bears, clinched the win in a time of 53.44 while Adam settled for silver just .13 behind in 53.67.

Dutch swimmer Kai van Westering also landed on the podium with bronze in a time of 54.08.

Coetze owns a lifetime best of 52.78 in this event, a time he produced at the South African National Championships this past April. He already took silver in the 200m back in a time of 1:57.05 and 50m back gold in 24.89.

As a refresher, Coetze and teammate Sates both opted out of this year’s World Championships. Post-race Coetze says he looks to add more international racing into his schedule over the next 12 months readying for Paris 2024.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

World Record – 24.43 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2014

World Junior Record – 25.46 Rikako Ikee (JPN) 2017

European Record – 24.43 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2014

European Junior Record – 25.66 Benchmark

GOLD – Neza Klancar (SLO) 26.02

SILVER – Aleyna Ozkan (TUR) 26.17

BRONZE – Julia Maik (POL) 26.26

Claiming her third gold medal here in fewer than 24 hours, 23-year-old Neza Klancar of Slovenia won this women’s 50m fly.

Klancar clocked a time of 26.02 to hold off Turkey’s Aleyna Ozkan who touched in 26.17. Poland’s Julia Maik was next in 26.26 for the bronze medal.

Ozkan’s silver medal-worthy 26.17 sliced .02 off of her own former national record of 26.19 established at the Turkish Summer Championships just earlier this month.

In addition to taking the individual 50m free last night in a new national record of 24.76, Klancar also wound up on top of the women’s 50m free skins race which was an additional 3 rounds at the end of last night’s finals session.

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 46.86 David Popovici (ROU) 2022

World Junior Record – 46.86 David Popovici (ROU) 2022

European Record – 46.86 David Popovici (ROU) 2022

European Junior Record – 46.86 David Popovici (ROU) 2022

The bronze medal went to Alexander Cahoon (GBR) – 49.16

Despite taking the top seed this morning in a near-lifetime best of 48.83, Luxembourg swimmer Ralph Daleiden settled for the bronze medal tonight in this 100m free in a time of 49.06.

It was America’s Patrick Sammon who soared to the wall first, clinching gold in a time of 48.53.

Sammon was right with the field at the halfway mark, opening in 23.43. But the Arizona State University Sun Devil turned it on in the final 20m to ultimately get there in a result just off his career-quickest of 48.46 from this year’s U.S. Nationals.

Great Britain’s Ed Mildred snagged the silver tonight in 48.90. That marks just the 4th time Mildred has been under the 49-second threshold in this race.

Sammon was the silver medalist in the 200m free on night one here in Dublin (1:47.27).

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 15:20.48 Katie Ledecky (USA) 2018

World Junior Record – 15:28.36 Katie Ledecky (USA) 2014

European Record – 15:38.88 Lotte Friis (DEN) 2013

European Junior Record – 15:55.23 Merve Tuncel (TUR) 2021

GOLD – Isabel Gose (GER) 16:02.89

SILVER – Paige McKenna (USA) 16:22.76

BRONZE – Celine Rieder (GER) 16:23.17

The bronze medal went to Giulia Salin (ITA) – 16:26.10.

Germany’s Isabel Gose topped this women’s 1500m free podium, hitting a time of 16:02.89 to beat the fastest heat by nearly 20 seconds. The 21-year-old led a trio of Germans who all finished in the top 4, with teammate Celine Rieder clocking 16:13.17 as the silver medalist and Leonie Maertens claiming bronze in 16:25.54.

However, as one nation can only claim 2 medals, the bronze actually went to Italy’s Giulia Salin who put up a mark of 16:26.10.

Earning the ceremonial silver was American Paige McKenna who posted a time of 16:22.76 to touch behind Gose. That’s within striking distance of her own lifetime best of 16:20.66 from this year’s U.S. Nationals

Gose owns a lifetime best of 15:54.58 from when she placed 6th in this event at this year’s World Championships. She’s already won 400m free (4:05.96) and 800m free (8:20.80) golds here in Dublin.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

World Record – 2:03.14 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023

World Junior Record – 2:03.35 Regan Smith (USA) 2019

European Record – 2:04.94 Anastasia Fesikova (RUS) 2009

European Junior Record – 2:06.62 Benchmark

GOLD – Isabelle Stadden (USA) 2:09.31

SILVER – Aviv Barzelay (ISR) 2:11.35

BRONZE – Lotte Hosper (NED) 2:13.47

The bronze medal went to Reka Nyiradi (HUN) – 2:13.98.