Olivet Nazarene Names Nate Duell As New Head Coach of Swim & Dive Programs

Courtesy: ONU Athletics

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. – Olivet Nazarene University Acting Director of Athletics Justin Glenn announced Tuesday the hiring of Nate Duell as the head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams.

Duell brings nearly 30 years of coaching experience to ONU. He comes to Olivet after an eight-year stint as the first and only head coach of the swimming program at Tabor College, an NAIA program located in Hillsboro, Kan., which he started in 2013.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Nate Duell and his family to ONU,” said Glenn. “Throughout the process, Coach Duell continually reinforced our belief in him as a coach who will push the program to new competitive heights and also build into the student athletes both spiritually and academically.”

Duell inherits a pair of ONU squads coming off stellar 2022-23 seasons in the pool. After both teams swept the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Championships, the Tiger men placed eighth at the NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships while the women went on to tally their second-straight third place finish at nationals.

“ONU swimming has a history of excellence in the water and the classroom,” said Duell. “I am blessed to have the opportunity to work with the team and the ONU community. I look forward to seeing how we can build on past success.”

Duell’s 28-year coaching career began in 1994 where he coached for various swim clubs throughout Illinois and Indiana. In 2008, he took over as senior swim coach and consultant for Goshen Swimming, Inc. for five years before starting the collegiate swimming program for the Tabor Bluejays.

Duell graduated from Wheaton College in 1994 with a degree in English Literature. He then earned his teaching license from Goshen College in 2001 before obtaining his Master of Education (M.Ed.) from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2008.

The Tigers are set to begin their season with a dual at St. Ambrose on Sept. 22 in Davenport, Iowa.