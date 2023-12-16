Oklahoma State Champion Will Schenk Sends 2024 Commitment to Valparaiso

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The defending Oklahoma state champion in the 500 free, Will Schenk of Tulsa, Oklahoma has announced his college decision for next fall, committing to Valparaiso University to continue his swimming career. Schenk is currently a senior at Holland Hall High School.

Last February, as a junior, Schenk claimed the state title in the 500 free by over ten seconds at the 2023 OSSAA 5A Swimming and Diving State Championships. The only swimmer to finish under five minutes, Schenk stopped the clock in a lifetime best of 4:51.12.

Over the summer, while racing for Trident Aquatic Club, Schenk finished as a finalist in three events at the Oklahoma Long Course State Championships. His top finish came in the 100 free, where his lifetime best of 54.25 was fast enough to claim gold. He also added a best time in the 50 free (25.47) and took eighth in the 200 free (2:07.93).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 22.47

100 free – 48.74

200 free – 1:45.23

500 free – 4:50.15

Last season, Valpo wrapped up its 2022-2023 season at the 2023 Mid-American Swimming and Diving Championships. The team only had two individual points scorers, with Richard Helmboldt taking fifteenth in the 1650 free and Jackson Oostman finishing sixteenth in the 400 IM. The team finished seventh out of seven teams at the meet.

Schenk is set to be a strong addition to the program’s freestyle group when he joins the program next fall. During the 2022-2023 school year, he would have been the team’s fourth-fastest performer in the 200 free and 500 free. He’d have also been near the top of the roster in both the 50 free and 100 free.

Not only will Schenk give the program an immediate boost, but his current best times already rank him close to the program’s all-time best performers. His times across the freestyle events all rank just outside of the program’s current all-time top ten.

