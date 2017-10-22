Notre Dame’s Yeadon Dominates Distance Against Georgia Tech

GEORGIA TECH VS. NOTRE DAME

Results

Hosted by Notre Dame

Friday, October 20th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

Friday night saw an ACC battle in South Bend as Georgia Tech hit the road to take on Notre Dame. The home team persevered as the Fighting Irish won both the men’s and women’s battles by a large margin.

MEN: Notre Dame 175, Georgia Tech 125

WOMEN: Notre Dame 203, Georgia Tech 95

Abbie Dolan, Sherri McIntee, and Alice Treuth each contributed a pair of wins to Notre Dame’s victory. Dolan, who has already had some standout swims this season, swept the sprint events against the Yellow Jackets. In the 50 free, out-touched teammate Sofia Revilak in the 50 free, 22.96 to 23.10. She was dominant in the 100 free, as she ripped a 49.28 to finish nearly a full second ahead of Georgia Tech standout Iris Wang (50.20).

McIntee and Treuth each swept their stroke specialties. McIntee and teammate Meaghan O’Donnell (1:03.08) were neck-and-neck in the 100 breast, with McIntee taking the win by less than a tenth in 1:02.99. In the 200 breast, she was far ahead of the field, turning in a 2:15.79 to complete the sweep. Treuth got the ball rolling in the 100 back, breaking away from the field on the back half to win in 54.30. She then blew away the field in the 200 back, turning in a 1:56.50 to win by over 5 seconds.

On the men’s side, freshman Zach Yeadon continued to impress for the Irish. He battled with freshman teammate Christopher Smith in the 1000 free, coming from behind after 400 yards to win with a 9:29.80 to Smith’s 9:31.98. Yeadon returned for the 500 free, finishing body lengths ahead of the field with his 4:23.05.

Yeadon also picked up a 3rd place finish in the 200 free (1:39.71). That event was dominated by Georgia Tech freshman Caio Pumputis. Pumputis took off with the lead from start to finish, touching in 1:36.81 to come within a second of the Pool Record. He then went on to win the 200 IM in 1:48.11, taking advantage of the backstroke and breaststroke legs to move ahead of Notre Dame’s Will Cumberland (1:49.85).

Moises Loschi also put together a double for the Yellow Jackets. He swept the breaststroke races, putting up a 54.88 in the 100 breast and a 2:01.07 to win the 200 breast, beating out Notre Dame’s Garret Clarke (56.39/2:02.84) both times.

PRESS RELEASE – NOTRE DAME:

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The No. 17/25 Notre Dame men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams continue to improve their competitive standing within the potent Atlantic Coast Conference and some of that was on display on Friday afternoon at the Rolfs Aquatic Center as the Irish cruised to a pair of victories over Georgia Tech, with the men winning, 175-125, and the women downing the Yellow Jackets, 203-95.

With the wins, the Irish teams conclude their five-meet season-opening run at home with a 3-1 record, including a pair of head-to-head ACC victories, coming over No. 7/9 Louisville and Georgia Tech. The Irish will face a third ACC member, No. 20/223 Florida State, in a dual meet in January in Tallahassee prior to the league’s championship in February.

The Notre Dame’s female swimming contingent won each of its 14 races on Friday, getting double wins from Abbie Dolan, Sherri McIntee and Alice Treuth. Dolan also helped the Irish win a pair of relay events.

The Irish men’s meet was tightly-contested for a while. Notre Dame led just 66-65 when the meet took a 15-minute break at the midway point. However, after the pause, a focused Notre Dame outscored the Yellow Jackets, 109-60, en route to the victory. Along the way, Freshman Zach Yeadon continued his distance freestyle dominance, again winning both the 5000 and 1000 meters. Joe Coumos won both men’s diving events to become Notre Dame’s other double winner as an individual on Friday.

Coach Litzinger Said

“Georgia Tech came in here ready to swim. They have some fantastic athletes and they showed it today. Our guys got in a hole early in the meet but they responded and showed that they’re a great team. We swam as a team today. It was a team win. Going 1-2-3 in the distance events, having the opportunity to go 1-3 in diving and pulling off some great relay wins really made the difference for us.

“On the women’s side, Georgia Tech is a much-improved team but it was business as usual for us. They got up and did their thing. We had a great week of training. We’re working hard trying to get some people some different looks in different events. We just had a great time as a team today executing.”

Irish Event Winners

Women’s 400 medley relay (3:39.32) — Carly Quast, Meaghan O’Donnell, Erin Sheehan, Abbie Dolan

Men’s 400 medley relay (3:15.09) — Rob Whitacre, Garrett Clarke, Justin Plaschka, Tabahn Afrik

Women’s 1000 freestyle (10:10.48) — Ellie Berdusco

Men’s 1000 freestyle (9:29.80) — Zach Yeadon

Women’s 200 freestyle (1:48.29) — Lauren Heller

Women’s 100 backstroke (54.30) — Alice Treuth

Women’s 100 breaststroke (1:02.99) — Sherri McIntee

Women’s 200 butterfly (2:00.64) — Nikki Smith

Women’s 50 freestyle (22.96) — Abbie Dolan

Men’s 50 freestyle (20.33) — Justin Plaschka

Men’s 1-Meter Diving (333.90) – Joe Coumas

Women’s 100 freestyle (49.28) — Abbie Dolan

Men’s 100 freestyle (44.35) — Tabahn Afrik

Women’s 200 backstroke (1:56.50) — Alice Treuth

Men’s 200 backstroke (1:47.53) — Will Cumberland

Women’s 200 breaststroke (2:15.79) — Sherri McIntee

Women’s 500 freestyle (4:56.49) — Lindsay Stone

Men’s 500 freestyle (4:23.05) — Zach Yeadon

Women’s 100 butterfly (54.80) — Rachel Wittmer

Men’s 100 butterfly (48.24) — Matt Grauslys

Men’s 3-meter diving (357.75) — Joe Coumos

Women’s 200 IM (2:04.12) — Erin Sheehan

Women’s 400 freestyle relay (3:23.03) — Abbie Dolan, Rachel Wittmer, Lauren Heller, Sofia Revilak

Men’s 400 freestyle relay (2:58.25) — Tabahn Afrik, Justin Plaschka, Aaron Schultz, Rob Whitacre

Up Next

Notre Dame will swim away from home for the first time in 2017-18 as the Irish head to Purdue on Friday, Oct. 27. The meet will begin at 5 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE – GEORGIA TECH:

SOUTH BEND, Indiana – Georgia Tech swimming & diving totaled eight wins combined on Friday afternoon, with a total of five of those wins coming by way of freshmen, as the Yellow Jackets were swept by the nationally ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana. The women’s team lost 203-95 to the No. 17 Irish, while the men’s squad fell 175-125 to the No. 25 ranked team in the nation.

“I thought that we did a good job up top, but we need to do better in winning those third, fourth and fifth place finishes,” head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “We are looking forward to racing again tomorrow and getting better.”

The Yellow Jackets return to action tomorrow morning at Northwestern at 11 a.m. ET. Live results can be found at: http://results.teamunify.com/isnasa/.

Women’s Highlights

The Yellow Jackets’ women’s team (1-1) was led by not one, but two individual wins on the springboards for freshman diver Camryn Hidalgo. The California native took first-place overall in both the 1-meter dive (296.18) and the 3-meter dive (297.60) on Friday afternoon.

Fellow diver Carly Doi also scored for Tech in both events, as the sophomore placed runner-up to Hidalgo in the 3-meter dive with 279.98 points and fourth in the 1-meter with a score of 250.58.

In the pool, junior Iris Wang earned a runner- up finish in the women’s 200 free with her time of 1:48.86, just .57-seconds behind the first-place finisher, and in the 100 free with a time of 50.20.

Wang added a third-place finish in the women’s 50 free with a time of 23.26, edging fellow teammate Kaitlin Kitchens and her fourth-place time of 23.57. Kitchens also scored for the Jackets in the 100 free with a time of 52.01, good enough for sixth-place overall.

Tech’s Laura Branton recorded a runner-up finish in the women’s 100 fly with a time of 55.01, leading a swarm of Jackets that finished 2-3-4-5 in the event. Chloe Millertook third overall (56.78), finishing ahead of Morgan Lyons (57.68) and Maddie Oliver (58.94).

Freshman Catriona MacGregor took second-place overall in the women’s 200 IM, touching the wall in a time of 2:06.22. Fellow freshman Celine Nugent placed third overall (2:08.28), while Kristen Hepler (2:09.78) and Julia Shuford (2:11.68) finished in fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the women’s 100 back event, the Yellow Jackets placed a trio of swimmers in the top-five, as Allie Paschal finished third with a time of 55.93 and just in front of both Sara Gilbert (56.87) and Caroline Lee (57.39), who placed fourth and fifth overall, respectively.

Paschal also recorded a third-place finish in the 200 back with a time of 2:02.35, touching the wall one spot ahead of Lee who placed fourth with her time of 2:04.87.

The duo of Florina Ilie (1:04.8) and Shuford (1:05.57) placed third and fifth, respectively, in the women’s 100 breast. Shuford would go on to record a third-place finish in the 200 breast event with a time of 2:19.89, in front of both Hepler (2:21.09) and Ilie (2:22.35) who rounded out the top-five in the event.

Also scoring for the Jackets on the day was Camille Long with her fifth-place showing in both the women’s 1000 free (10:25.83) and the women’s 500 free (5:07.17) events. Tamir Gonen added points for Tech with her fifth-place finish in the women’s 200 fly (2:06.43), as did Nugent with her sixth-place finish in the 200 free (1:52.63), Miller with her sixth-place showing in the 200 fly (2:06.66) and Lindsay Wallace with her sixth-place finish in the women’s 500 free (5:08.12).

The Jackets capped off the meet taking second, third and fourth overall in the 400 free relay event with the team of Wang, Paschal, Gilbert and Kitchens leading the way with a time of 3:26.35 for the runner-up finish.

Men’s Highlights

In the men’s (1-1) head-to-head competition, senior Moises Loschi and freshmen Caio Pumputis each posted two wins on the day, while Rodrigo Correia and Christian Ferraro each scored one win apiece in the loss to the No. 25 Fighting Irish.

Loschi picked up the victory in the men’s 100 breast with his first-place time of 54.88, a new season-best for Tech, while Jonathan Yang (57.41) and Alex Kimpel (57.73) placed fourth and fifth overall for the event.

The junior’s second win of the afternoon came in the men’s 200 breast, as Loschi touched the wall in a time of 2:01.07 to earn first-place honors. Kimpel (2:04.12) and Joseph Portillo (2:04.73) placed third and fifth overall for the event, respectively.

Pumputis scored a win for the Yellow Jackets in the men’s 200 free with his first-place time of 1:36.81 and in the 200 IM with a time of 1:48.11, a full second off of his previous career-best mark. Both of his first-place times were NCAA B qualifying marks.

Fellow Brazilian Correia touched the wall in first-place in the men’s 100 back even with a time of 48.28. Correia added a third-place finish in the men’s 100 free (44.85), finishing ahead of fellow Jackets Albert Zhi (45.30) and Jeffrey Murray (46.19), who placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the race.

Also posting a win for the Jackets on Friday was Ferraro, as the first-year Jacket turned in an NCAA B qualifying time of 1:47.63 to take first-place honors overall in the men’s 200 fly. Sophomores Clay Hering (1:49.03) and Tim Slanschek (1:50.27) also scored for Tech with third and fifth-place finishes, respectively, in the fly event.

On the boards, Matt Casillas registered two runner-up finishes for the Jackets. The junior took second in the 1-meter dive (304.35) and in the 3-meter (338.70) to lead the Jackets.

A trio of Jackets placed in the top-five in the men’s 50 yard free, as freshman Franco Reyes placed third overall with his time of 20.82, finishing ahead of fellow teammates Pumputis (20.85) and Aidan Pastel (21.05).

Reyes added a runner-up finish in the men’s 100 fly with an NCAA B qualifying time of 48.28, while Ferraro took fourth overall with his time of 49.01.

Co-captain Colt Williamson took third-place overall in the 200 back with his time of 1:49.15, while freshman Leon Warnakulasuriya finished fifth overall with a time of 1:52.12 to also score for the Jackets.

Williamson (9:35.66) and Brennan Day (9:36.48) placed fourth and fifth overall, respectively, in the men’s 1000 free, while Zhi picked up a fifth-place finish with his time of 1:39.99. Day went on to post another fifth-place showing in the men’s 500 free with a time of 4:40.77, placing ahead of Williamson who scored a point for Tech with his sixth-place finish and time of 4:47.56.

Also scoring for the Jackets on Friday was Jacob Kreider (269.55) with a fourth-place finish in the 1-meter dive and Henry Carman (310.73) with a fourth-place finish in the 3-meter dive, while Nolan Mallet placed fifth overall in both the 1-meter (260.78) and 3-meter (262.05) diving events.

Brad Oberg added points for Tech with a sixth-place finish in the men’s 100 back (51.31).

In the relay events, the team of Correia, Zhi, Ferraro and Murray took second-place overall in the men’s 400 free relay with a time of 3:00.49, while the relay squad of Oberg, Yang, Hering and Zhi touched the wall in third overall with a time of 3:23.67 in the men’s 400 medley relay.

Tech Tidbits

* Caio Pumputis registered a career-best and NCAA B qualifying time of 1:36.81 in the men’s 200 free event. His time is also a new Tech season-best mark.

* Caio Pumputis recorded a career-best and NCAA B qualifying time of 1:48.11 in the men’s 200 IM. His time is also a new Tech season-best mark.

* Rodrigo Correia turned in an NCAA B qualifying time of 48.28 in the men’s 100 back.

* Moises Loschi posted an NCAA B qualifying time of 54.88 in the men’s 100 breast, which is also a new Tech season-best on the year.

* Christian Ferraro turned in an NCAA B qualifying time of 1:47.63 in the men’s 200 fly.

* Franco Reyes registered an NCAA B qualifying time of 48.28 in the men’s 100 fly.

* Camille Long recorded a new career-best mark of 10:25.83 in the women’s 1000 free.

* Albert Zhi posted a new career-best time of 1:39.99 in the men’s 200 free.

* Albert Zhi recorded a new career-best time of 45.30 in the men’s 100 free.

* Leon Warnakulasuriya recorded a new career-best time of 52.50 in the men’s 100 back.

* Leon Warnakulasuriya turned in a new career-best time of 1:52.12 in the men’s 200 back.

* Julia Shuford’s time of 1:05.57 was a new career-best mark in the women’s 100 breast.

* Franco Reyes time of 20.82 in the men’s 50 free was a new career-best mark.

* Caio Pumputis registered a new career-best time of 20.85 in the men’s 50 free.

* Jeffrey Murray touched the wall in a new career-best time of 46.19 in the men’s 100 free.

* Paige Gohr recorded a new career-high score of 199.65 in the women’s 1-meter dive.

* Jacob Kreider posted a new career-high score in both the 1-meter dive (269.55) and the 3-meter dive (246.00).

* Henry Carman turned in a new career-best score of 310.73 in the men’s 3-meter dive.

* Allie Paschal turned in a new career-best time of 2:02.35 in the women’s 200 back.

* Catriona MacGregor posted a new career-best time of 2:25.08 in the women’s 200 breast.

* Jonathan Yang recorded a new career-best time of 2:06.19 in the men’s 200 breast.

* Jonathan Yang turned in a new career-best time of 1:55.48 in the men’s 200 IM.

* Celine Nugent registered a new career-best time of 2:08.28 in the women’s 200 IM.

* Megan Young, Catriona MacGregor, Chloe Miller and Megan Hansen recorded the fastest 400 medley relay time on the year for the women’s team with their time of 3:51.95.

* Brad Oberg, Jonathan Yang, Clay Hering and Albert Zhi turned in the fastest 400 medley relay time of the season for the Jackets with their time of 3:23.67.

* Iris Wang, Allie Paschal, Sara Gilbert and Kaitlin Kitchens recorded Tech’s fastest time of the year in the 400 free relay at 3:26.35.

+ career-best marks represent times/scores while competing for Georgia Tech