Behind the Scenes at the 2017 USA College Challenge (VIDEO)

2017 COLLEGE CHALLENGE

Saturday, October 21-Sunday, October 22

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA

25 yards

USA Roster

Pac-12 Roster

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile as “2017 College Challange” (sic)

The National Team men and the Pac-12 women, took the titles at the 2nd-annual USA College Challenge, and in combination it was the collegians (who in their defense had a significant number of national teamers, especially on the women’s side, on their roster as well).

Final Scores:

Men

USA Swimming – 176 Pac-12 – 122

Women

Pac-12 – 193.5 USA Swimming – 104.5

Below, check out a “Behind the Scenes” look from day 1 of the meet (Saturday), featuring coaches, athletes, and fans from the Uytengsu Aquatic Center in Southern California.