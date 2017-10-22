Behind the Scenes at the 2017 USA College Challenge (VIDEO)

2017 COLLEGE CHALLENGE

  • Saturday, October 21-Sunday, October 22
  • Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA
  • 25 yards
  • USA Roster
  • Pac-12 Roster
  • Live Results
  • Results on Meet Mobile as “2017 College Challange” (sic)

The National Team men and the Pac-12 women, took the titles at the 2nd-annual USA College Challenge, and in combination it was the collegians (who in their defense had a significant number of national teamers, especially on the women’s side, on their roster as well).

Final Scores:

Men

  1. USA Swimming – 176
  2. Pac-12 – 122

Women

  1. Pac-12 – 193.5
  2. USA Swimming – 104.5

Below, check out a “Behind the Scenes” look from day 1 of the meet (Saturday), featuring coaches, athletes, and fans from the Uytengsu Aquatic Center in Southern California.

 

