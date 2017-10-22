Behind the Scenes at the 2017 USA College Challenge (VIDEO)

2017 COLLEGE CHALLENGE
- Saturday, October 21-Sunday, October 22
- Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA
- 25 yards
- USA Roster
- Pac-12 Roster
- Live Results
- Results on Meet Mobile as “2017 College Challange” (sic)
The National Team men and the Pac-12 women, took the titles at the 2nd-annual USA College Challenge, and in combination it was the collegians (who in their defense had a significant number of national teamers, especially on the women’s side, on their roster as well).
Final Scores:
Men
- USA Swimming – 176
- Pac-12 – 122
Women
- Pac-12 – 193.5
- USA Swimming – 104.5
Below, check out a “Behind the Scenes” look from day 1 of the meet (Saturday), featuring coaches, athletes, and fans from the Uytengsu Aquatic Center in Southern California.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!