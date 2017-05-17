NH Champ Audrey Duvall Commits to Delaware; 3rd Sibling to Swim D1

Durham, New Hampshire native Audrey Duvall has made a commitment to swim for the University of Delaware beginning with the 2017-18 season.

“As soon as I saw the campus and met the team I knew that Delaware was a great fit for me. I’m excited to study in a program that I’m interested in while continuing to see where my swim career can take me. Go Blue Hens!”

Duvall is a senior at Oyster River High School in Durham. She will be the third Duvall to swim for a NCAA Division I program; older brothers Dan Duvall and Thomas Duvall competed at University of Maine and the United States Naval Academy, respectively. Tom was an All-American for the Midshipmen and still holds Patriot League records.

Audrey is a two-time New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 state champion in both the 100 breast and 200 IM. She is also a member of the NHIAA state record 200 medley and 200 free relays, and holds her high school’s 100 breast record.

Duvall swims year-round with Seacoast Swimming Association. Her top SCY times are:

50 Free – 24.91

100 Free – 53.36

200 Free – 1:55.08

100 Breast – 1:07.11

200 Breast – 2:25.37

200 IM – 2:08.88

