NH Champ Audrey Duvall Commits to Delaware; 3rd Sibling to Swim D1

Durham, New Hampshire native Audrey Duvall has made a commitment to swim for the University of Delaware beginning with the 2017-18 season.
“As soon as I saw the campus and met the team I knew that Delaware was a great fit for me. I’m excited to study in a program that I’m interested in while continuing to see where my swim career can take me. Go Blue Hens!”
Duvall is a senior at Oyster River High School in Durham. She will be the third Duvall to swim for a NCAA Division I program; older brothers Dan Duvall and Thomas Duvall competed at University of Maine and the United States Naval Academy, respectively. Tom was an All-American for the Midshipmen and still holds Patriot League records.
Audrey is a two-time New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 state champion in both the 100 breast and 200 IM. She is also a member of the NHIAA state record 200 medley and 200 free relays, and holds her high school’s 100 breast record.
Duvall swims year-round with Seacoast Swimming Association. Her top SCY times are:
- 50 Free – 24.91
- 100 Free – 53.36
- 200 Free – 1:55.08
- 100 Breast – 1:07.11
- 200 Breast – 2:25.37
- 200 IM – 2:08.88
