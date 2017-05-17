NYU Lands Commitment from NCAP’s Sydney Catron

Sydney Catron, who hails from Alexandria, Virginia, has committed to swim for New York University in the fall of 2017.

“I am thrilled to say that I have committed to swim at NYU in the fall! I am so excited to spend the next four years there continuing my academic and athletic careers! Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for all their help! Go Violets!”

Catron is a senior at Bishop Denis J. O’Connell High School in Arlington. She placed third in the 100 free and the 100 back at the 2017 National Catholic High School Championship in January, and she led off Bishop O’Connell’s 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Catron swims year-round for Nation’s Capital Swim Club. She recently competed in the 100 free and 100/200 back at the 2017 NCSA Spring Junior National Championship, and in the 50/100/200 free and 100/200 back at the PVS SC Senior Championships.

Her top SCY times are:

200 back – 2:04.08

100 back – 58.11

200 free – 1:53.03

100 free – 52.60

