Nebraska NSAA Finalist Lily Cunningham Commits to Gannon

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lily Cunningham from La Vista, Nebraska has committed to swim at Gannon University beginning in the fall of 2021.

“So excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at Gannon University! I would like to thank my coaches, friends, and family for helping me along the way! Go Knights! ❤️💛”

Cunningham is a senior at Papillion-La Vista High School and just wrapped up her prep career at the 2021 NSAA Swimming State Championships. There, she placed 7th in the 50 free (24.58) and 11th in the 100 free (54.29) and contributed legs (24.63/54.20) to the 200 and 400 free relays, which came in 3rd and 4th, respectively. Her efforts helped PLV to a 7th-place team finish in the girls’ meet.

Cunningham does her year-round swimming with iNspire Swim Club. She earned a PB in the 100 free at 2021 States; her fastest 50 free and 100 fly times come from last year’s high school season. This fall she improved her best times in the 200 free and 100 breast.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 24.44

100 free – 54.29

200 free – 2:02.50

100 fly – 1:03.45

100 back – 1:04.57

100 breast – 1:13.88

Gannon competes in Division II’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. On Friday, February 26, the PSAC announced a return to competition for spring 2021. The conference is expected to host a swimming and diving championship meet on April 21-24 at the Graham Aquatic Center in York, PA.

At last year’s conference meet, Cunningham’s best times would have scored in the B final of the 50 free and the C final of the 100 free.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.