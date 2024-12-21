NCAA Updates House Settlement Question and Answers Document

The NCAA has updated the Questions and Answers document they released in October regarding the settlements in the House case, and the Hubbard and Carter cases.

The document contains an additional 24 questions and answers on top of the 11 from a few months ago. Similar to last time, most of the document was clarifications of previously available information. There was particular focus to the opt-in/opt-out option for the settlement and its associated regulations.

We also received clarification on topics like roster limits and a few different things related to the “Pool” and its associated limitations

Important Notes:

The opt-in/opt-out process can be changed on a year-to-year basis. Schools must inform the NCAA of their decision by March 1st of each year if they are opting in for the next year. This starts on March 1 of 2025 for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Schools must be fully compliant with settlement terms in order to opt back in.

Scholarship limits will not apply to any school regardless of their opt in status because they are being eliminated as part of the settlement.

NCAA Championship participation will not be affected by a school’s status.

Roster-limits do not take effect at the start of the school year. The deadline changes depending on the sport. Swimming, which is a winter sport, must be compliant with limits by “the first contest that counts for championships selection in the relevant sport”. For most schools, this will be the first meet of the season. In October, SwimSwam reported on a school that is considering delaying the start of their season to November 1st, and implementing an RTC model like wrestling has to help combat this.

The “Pool”, or maximum amount of money allocated to each school, will be determined based on all the revenue acquired from the five defendant conferences (power-fives) and Notre Dame, and dividing by the total number of schools then using 22% of that number.

The “pool” will be reallocated every three years using the above method. On the ‘off-years’ the pool will increase by 4% from the previous year

Finally, All NIL deals completed after the settlement’s approval in April will be subject to “fair-market value” review to be completed by Deloitte.

Important Notes from last time:

Under the proposed settlement, each Division I institution does not have to agree to the terms—schools can simply opt out and not take part. Each school is able to decide whether and how much of any benefit it provides to its student-athletes, up to the “Pool” limitations.

Each D1 conference can set rules or guidelines for its members on the provisions of the benefits to student-athletes, provided those are done independently and not in agreement with another conference.

Once a school pays one student-athlete, they are subject to the settlement terms.

Institutions can not opt into the settlement on a team-by-team basis. This means that if a school opts into the agreement, the terms apply to all athletics programs at the school.

All student-athletes, even those at schools that opt out of the revenue-sharing agreement, will need to report their name, image and likeness (NIL) deals that are $600 or more, either to their school or the designated reporting entity.

All D1 scholarships will be equivalency awards and schools can provide any portion of a scholarship to student-athletes (full scholarships not required in any sport).

The D1 Council will adopt legislation that establishes roster limits for each sport consistent with those reported to the Court as part of the settlement.

NEXT STEPS IN SETTLEMENT

January 31, 2025 (105 days after Notice Date) – Exclusion and Objection Deadline

January 31, 2025 (105 days after Notice Date) – Claims Period Closes

March 3, 2025 (135 days after Notice Date) – Motion for Final Approval and Response to Objections

April 7, 2025 (10 a.m., to be held remotely and in person) – Final Approval Hearing

Yahoo Sports reporter Ross Dellenger posted the full document on X

The NCAA today sent to members a second Q&A related to the House settlement. The 8-page document is intended to be a starting document. More information will be made available at a later date. pic.twitter.com/CSRW3eI8Uu — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 9, 2024



You can also read the full document here.

The NCAA and Power Conferences agreed to the 10-year settlement in May, which will pay athletes $2.7 billion in back-pay damages. The revenue-sharing agreement will allow schools to share $20-23 million annually in revenue to athletes.

The case was originally filed in 2020 with former Arizona State swimmer Grant House serving as the lead plaintiff, and was granted preliminary approval in October.