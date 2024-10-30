NCAA Releases Q&A Detailing Settlement Specifics In House Case

The NCAA has released a Question & Answer document detailing the impact of the proposed settlements in the House case, along with the separate Hubbard and Carter cases.

Although the document doesn’t necessarily provide much new information on how the proposed settlements will impact Division I institutions and student-athletes, it does give us some clarity on some different aspects of it.

Important notes coming from the document include that schools do not need to opt in to the settlement terms, any school that provides a payment to one student-athlete is subject to the terms of the settlement, conferences can set guidelines for its members, and schools can’t opt-in on a team-by-team basis.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Under the proposed settlement, each Division I institution does not have to agree to the terms—schools can simply opt out and not take part. Each school is able to decide whether and how much of any benefit it provides to its student-athletes, up to the “Pool” limitations.

Each D1 conference can set rules or guidelines for its members on the provisions of the benefits to student-athletes, provided those are done independently and not in agreement with another conference.

Once a school pays one student-athlete, they are subject to the settlement terms.

Institutions can not opt into the settlement on a team-by-team basis. This means that if a school opts into the agreement, the terms apply to all athletics programs at the school.

All student-athletes, even those at schools that opt out of the revenue-sharing agreement, will need to report their name, image and likeness (NIL) deals that are $600 or more, either to their school or the designated reporting entity.

All D1 scholarships will be equivalency awards and schools can provide any portion of a scholarship to student-athletes (full scholarships not required in any sport).

The D1 Council will adopt legislation that establishes roster limits for each sport consistent with those reported to the Court as part of the settlement.

NEXT STEPS IN SETTLEMENT

October 18, 2024 marked the opening date that student-athletes could begin filing claims for back pay, the “Notice Date.”

The full Q&A document was posted on X by Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

The NCAA and Power Conferences agreed to the 10-year settlement in May, which will pay athletes $2.7 billion in back-pay damages. The revenue-sharing agreement will allow schools to share $20-23 million annually in revenue to athletes.

The case was originally filed in 2020 with former Arizona State swimmer Grant House serving as the lead plaintiff.

The case was granted preliminary approval earlier this month.