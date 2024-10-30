Newly-Installed Diving Boards Cause Controversy At Alaska’s Only 50-Meter Pool

The addition of new diving boards at Bartlett Pool in Anchorage, Alaska has caused a stir in the swimming community.

Bartlett Pool, Alaska’s only 50-meter pool for sanctioned events, had one 3-meter diving board removed and two installed this past July, and the placement of the new boards has not only made it difficult for swimmers to use the blocks, but also seemingly prevents USA Swimming-sanctioned competitions from taking place.

The crux of the issue, however, is the fact that the installation took place without following standard public process. That’s what current Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance‘s administration claims happened under the previous administration, led by David Bronson.

Municipal Manager Becky Windt Pearson said that normally, Parks and Recreation assets, including diving boards, require Assembly involvement before the process is opened to the public for comment.

“The (LaFrance) administration supports us having a public process,” Windt Pearson said, according to Alaska’s News Source. “This project was done by a private group pursuant to an [memorandum of understanding] that didn’t actually end up requiring any kind of Assembly review, so there was no public process.”

Over the last month, there has been an ongoing back and forth as the community expresses its concerns over the installation of the boards, with public comments being made last Wednesday at Parks and Rec meeting in Anchorage.

Comments were reportedly split between members of the diving community who like the new boards, and those from the swimming community who say they hinder their ability to move freely on deck and execute starts (and especially relay takeovers) safely.

Alaska’s News Source reported that the lengthy meeting resulted in no clear conclusion, though it was noted that diving supporters “seemed pleased” that commenters claimed the boards would create more opportunities for athletes, while swimmers left “exasperated” after hours of back and forth.

The Anchorage Parks & Rec Department had the architecture and engineering firm Councilman-Hunsaker (C-H) do an analysis on the placement of the boards. C-H described the boards placement as “unorthodox,” though confirmed the setup doesn’t pose hazards for “typical competitive swimmer start motions” and doesn’t violate any codes.

“C-H takes no exception to the current installation remains in place. But it should be made clear that if both 3M stands remain, the swimmers will be the group that is most inconvenienced by the change,” C-H wrote in its final analysis. “The facility will now include more wholistic aquatic programming since it offers more for diving clubs, but it will be at the expense of the swimming teams and clubs.”

The firm also verified that the diving boards comply with all competition codes, including those of USA Swimming, though that’s been disputed by some.

A letter from a group of Alaskan lawmakers said they believe the boards make the pool unable to host USA Swimming-sanctioned competitions, also expressing concern that state funding went towards what they described as “limitations” rather than improvements.

“Currently, as we understand the design, the Bartlett 3-meter diving boards prevent full competitive access to all lanes for official and USA Swimming-sanctioned competitions,” the lawmakers wrote, according to Alaska’s News Source. “We understand that any further delay will impact the ability for Alaskan athletes – locally and statewide – (who) may not be able to compete at this facility as a result.”

USA Swimming Rule:

103.9 OTHER DECK EQUIPMENT . 1 /LSC/ Use of portable lifeguard chair stands and other deck fixtures is recommended and they should be removed from the competition area to allow free passage and unobstructed view for competitors and officials along all sides of the course. .2 /M/ 1-meter diving boards which overhang the racing course shall be hinged out of the way or removed during competition.

Old Setup

Instead of removing the diving boards, the city of Anchorage has required signs to be put up telling swimmers not to get on the blocks from the back.

NEW SETUP

Another primary concern from the swimming community is how the boards will disrupt the 15-20 swim meets held annually at Bartlett Pool, and that the installation of dual high dives would generally be for a synchronized diving program, which the state currently doesn’t have.

The swimming community argues that there are multiple pools with high dives and separate diving tanks to use in the area, while Bartlett Pool marks the only facility available to host sanctioned swim meets. There are over 2500 local and statewide swimmers using Bartlett for high-level competition, and there are approximately 50 divers, the swimming community says.

The pool has previously hosted USA Swimming’s Junior Nationals, has been raced in frequently by Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby, and served as the facility where multiple U.S. Olympic Trials qualifiers and future college swimmers competed.

Jacoby became the first Alaskan native to qualify for the U.S. Olympic swimming team in 2021. Jacoby went on to win gold in the women’s 100 breaststroke and added a silver medal in the women’s medley relay in Tokyo.