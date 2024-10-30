Kate Douglass says 50/50 chance she swims through 2028

Olympic gold medalist Kate Douglass recently appeared on world famous economist Steven Levitt’s People I Mostly Admire Podcast to talk about her swim career, data science, and the intersection thereof.

Listen to the podcast below or using this link: Using Data to Win Gold – Freakonomics

Douglass first talked with Levitt about her complaints about the Paris Olympic venues. She said USA Swimming was “a little bit underwhelmed” when they first walked onto the pool deck at La Défense Arena, and that the mattresses in the village were less than optimal.

As the conversation turned to her swimming, Douglass broke down her gold medal-winning 200 breaststroke swim in Paris. When Levitt pointed out that she pulled ahead of silver medalist Tatjana Smith at every wall, Douglass accredited her turn strength to her box jumps in the weight room.

Levitt and Douglass then talked through Douglass’ academic achievements in data science. As a master’s student in statistics at the University of Virginia, Douglass co-authored papers on the intersection of swimming and data. Her faculty adviser and paper co-author, Dr. Ken Ono, comes to UVA practices once a month to gather data from accelerometers. Ono’s team of students, which include Douglass, then analyze the data to find areas for improvement. Douglass said that although she applies the analysis to her swimming, she doesn’t like working directly with her own data because she wants to swim based on feeling.

For now, Douglass uses her academics to take her mind off her job as a professional swimmer. However, in the near future she plans to pivot career paths and pursue data science full time. She will swim through the 2024-25 season and “likely” the 2025-26 season. She said there’s a 50/50 chance she swims through the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. If she did, 2028 would for sure be her last year.

The episode was released before Douglass’ recent world record in the short course 200m breastroke.

Steven Levitt is an economics professor at the University of Chicago. His 2005 book “Freakanomics,” sold over five million copies worldwide.